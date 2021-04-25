Anzac Day: Prince William sends note and biscuits to New Zealand High Commission

The New Zealand High Commission in London has received a personal note and a batch of biscuits from Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, in acknowledgement of Anzac Day.

A video posted to the Kensington Royal social media accounts, the official accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, showed William signing a typed note and sealing it into an envelope.

Handout The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a note and some Anzac biscuits to New Zealand House in London.

The video then shows a messenger taking the note, along with a batch of Anzac biscuits in cellophane wrapping, on foot from Kensington Palace and walking through London: Past Hyde Park Corner and the New Zealand War Memorial, through The Mall, where the changing of the guard is taking place outside Buckingham Palace, then down Haymarket to New Zealand House where a uniformed staffer greets the messenger at the front door.

“Tēnā koe, thank you,” she says through a Covid-19 mask.

The messenger then delivers the same note and parcel to Australia House in Holborn.

The video shows a very truncated version of the walk from Kensington Palace to Australia House, which in reality would take the walker through Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, and Green Park, then through Trafalgar Square, and would take over an hour.

According to the posts on Twitter and Instagram, the note read: “This Anzac Day, Catherine and I join Australians and New Zealanders across the world to remember and honour the service men and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

Mark Tantrum Prince William laid a wreath at the Auckland War Memorial on Anzac Day, 2019.

”Though many will still be unable to come together in person this year, we are heartened in the knowledge that Australians and New Zealanders will continue to commemorate those who have given so much for our freedoms.”

Prince William has visited New Zealand several times, most recently in 2019, when he was here for Anzac Day and attended a ceremony at the Auckland War Memorial Museum with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland mayor Phil Goff.