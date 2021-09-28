Working as a model has been nothing like I expected

Kaarina Parker: Being a model was something my teenage self could never have conceived of in even her wildest dreams, because there just wasn’t any precedent for someone with more curves than visible bones to do so.

OPINION: I have been working as a model for over a year now. In truth, I still hesitate a little in describing myself as a “model”.

Whether that’s a classic case of imposter syndrome or something else, I’m not sure. But it is an issue compounded by the fact that when the average person asks me, “What do you do?” and I reply “I’m a model”, their eyes often roam over me as their faces play out the five stages of grief, before finally landing on shaky acceptance as they say “Oh, a plus size model?”

Plus size, mid-size, curve, whichever term helps them make sense of the disconnect between what we have been told is a model is (tall and thin with legs a mile long), and what stands before them (still tall, definitely not thin, and with a resting face that says “try me”). But either way, people have been paying me to stand in front of a camera since June 2020. And it is absolutely nothing like I ever expected, in ways both good and bad.

America’s Next Top Model has a lot to answer for. Aside from the inhumane treatment of many of its contestants (Isis King deserved better), it was in the unfortunate position of being most people’s only look into the world of professional modelling. And equally unfortunately, it found its audience among many young impressionable women. Myself included.

The late 1990s and early 2000s were a difficult time to be a teenage girl (though, when isn’t?). So called “heroin chic” was the look to aspire to, and the fashion of the time (tragic as it was, please let’s not ever bring back trucker caps or layering dresses over jeans) was designed and marketed with this in mind.

Kate Moss said “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels”, and gossip magazines praised the bodies of young women like Nicole Ritchie and the Olsen twins, who were in the full throes of eating disorders, while brutally commented on others with language that would never make it to print today.

There was no Ashley Graham or Precious Lee on the runways or in campaigns or magazines. Being a model was something my teenage self could never have conceived of in even her wildest dreams, because there just wasn’t any precedent for someone with more curves than visible bones to do so.

For me, working as a model is a culmination of the effort I’ve expended over the last five years or so to build up my confidence and self-esteem. It’s not easy to go from dodging cameras at social events and religiously removing social media tags from the photos that do exist, to standing bare-faced and practically nude in front of a stranger’s camera with no hesitation.

I owe a large part of that work to my friends – being surrounded by people who hype each other up, and who each exist authentically and unabashedly in the world is very empowering. One of my friends is an incredibly talented photographer, and their work over the time we’ve known each other to coax me in front of the camera and then convince me to see what they saw, has been nothing short of life-changing.

After learning to love being in front of the camera, the transition to doing it professionally was easy by comparison.

This year, I was going to be walking in NZFW for the first time. Leading up to the casting process, all I could think about were those poor girls on early seasons ANTM – wobbling along on shaky legs in heels so high no human could possibly move in them, while Tyra Banks and her fellow judges cackled away from the safety of their judging table.

I remember seeing ankles bend in ways no ankles should, while young hopefuls were humiliated for the amusement of the viewer at home. The casting process for NZFW could not have been more different.

The waiting room, which saw over 500 models throughout the morning, was filled with warm smiles and encouraging words. Models hyping each other up, complimenting each other’s clothes and walks, and working through nerves with laughter. I didn’t feel out of place for one second.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Social influencer Jess Molina is one of the ambassadors for NZFW.

With ambassadors like Jess Molina (activist and influencer and all around amazing, articulate person) and Sammy Salsa (if you’re not following him on Instagram, you are missing out) on the judges’ table, the energy in the room was one of warmth and excitement.

Perhaps it is one of those uniquely Aotearoa things – smaller country means smaller industry, means everybody knows everybody, so it is less impersonal, and more supportive.

Maybe it’s because our fashion industry lacks the storied and controversial history of places like Paris and Milan, and so is not enslaved to tradition, or trapped in a mindset that has no place in the modern world.

Being a model (plus-size, mid-size, curve, whatever you want to call me) has been nothing like what I expected.

Posing for a camera is harder than it seems, and spending hours having your hair and makeup done sounds fun (and is, for a while), but eventually your back and neck start to hurt and you just want to scratch your nose. But it’s also the most fun I’ve ever had, and I’ve met some of the funniest, warmest, and most talented people through my work.

When self-doubt creeps in, I just remind myself: you are being paid to be here. They chose you. Believe in their vision. And believe in yourself. So plus-size, mid-size, curve, whatever you want to call me. I am a model.