Nats and Uma work together from the living room

Nats Subramanian, 48, and Uma Natarajan, 45, co-founded the bespoke travel company Take Me 2 The World in 2013. They've lived in Palmerston North since 2004 and have two sons, Sai, 19, who's studying music at Victoria University, and 12-year-old Aniruth.

NATS: I was working in IT in South India when I met Uma. I was 23 and went for an interview at the training institute where she worked. I spotted her that day and, I have to admit, my first impressions weren't that positive! There were many beautiful girls working there but Uma was so skinny, something like 42 kilos. I didn't think she was that attractive, to be honest.

But I started working there and we became good friends. She had a quirky sense of humour and was hard working and tenacious and we laughed a lot. I used to call her mouse because she was so small.

Things are changing, but back then in India you didn't have boyfriends or girlfriends, your parents picked someone for you and you got married. I proposed to Uma but she said she wanted a week to think about it.

I couldn't wait so, after a day and a half, I asked Uma again and she said her parents needed to approve of me. So I visited them and spoke to Uma's mother who then convinced her father. Two years later, we got married in Uma's village.

I'm a cricket fan so I knew about New Zealand but never thought I'd live here. A friend told me about an IT job in Palmerston North and although we were only planning to be here a few years; we love it and it's home now.

We started the company together because my IT job wasn't fulfilling and because I wanted to create a tailor-made travel business. Uma supported me from day one and gave up her web design business to work with me on it. We work from our living room table, but being together 24/7 works well for us because we have our own areas of expertise – I sell the packages and Uma does the quotes and bookings and we work on the itineraries together.

It hasn't always been plain sailing – a few years ago I was ignoring Uma's needs and indulging in my own hobbies. It created a lot of tension so we went to marriage counselling for six months which really helped. I needed to remind myself how important Uma is to my life.

We're a good balance – Uma's organised and I'm chaotic. She often loses her temper with me over the messy state of my workspace. Uma is a perfectionist which can sometimes be a source of friction. But her great strength is that she's not afraid to try new things.

Living and working together can be tricky sometimes but, says Uma: "But we've learned to give each other space."

UMA: I always knew I'd have an arranged marriage, it's just the way things are.

I was a year out of university in my first job when I met Nats. I was only 20 and not terribly mature, especially when it came to boys. I also didn't think I was very good-looking so when Nats showed an interest in me, I was pleased.

Marriages in India aren't just about the union of two people but the union of two families. So the person you marry should be on a par culturally, emotionally and religiously. If my parents had said no to this union and I'd married Nats anyway, I wouldn't be able to have contact with my family and it would also affect my two sisters' ability to make their own good matches.

Luckily, Nats ticked all the boxes as far as my parents were concerned. People often also get their horoscopes done but my mother knew we were in love and didn't want the horoscope to turn up anything negative, so she refused to do it.

When Nats suggested we start the travel business, I was happy to get involved. For 18 months, we both kept our day jobs while the business got off the ground. It was a challenge, but we knew we wanted to make this work.

It was hard at the beginning, with Nats being away leading tours and me stuck at home with two young children. Of course I miss him, but I'm used to it now. I actually enjoy having the house to myself when he's away – I like decorating cakes and I teach Indian cooking classes, so I've got enough to keep me busy.

I thought I'd be the happiest person in the world working with Nats – it was like turning the clock back to when we first met at work. The thought of being together 24/7 didn't bother me. It hasn't quite worked out all like that, though, because we each have our different ways of working. But we've learned to give each other space. I can tell when Nats is stressed and needs some space and he's also learned to respect my needs.

Going to marriage counselling has helped. We've learned to talk about our expectations and to work things out a lot better. We still argue but now we have the tools to sort it out and come out the other side laughing.

Nats has a great sense of humour and he's very family oriented. When I met him, his father had lost money in a business and Nats worked hard to help him. That's the kind of person he is.

This interview took place before the current ban on non-essential travel.