How can I survive lockdown with my messy boyfriend?

DEAR PETRA: How am I meant to survive the next four weeks in lockdown with my boyfriend without a) us breaking up or b) me killing him?

He is way messier than me round the house which drives me crazy at the best of times.

He's a bartender so he'll be at home not working at all, making a mess, but I will still have to work full time from home and then clean up after him on top of that.

I'm annoyed already just thinking about it!

Thanks

Max

PETRA SAYS:

Max, my magnificent marmoset.

It is entirely sensible to feel some trepidation about spending four weeks in lockdown with one's significant other.

However, I promise it is possible for the two of you to make it out of this both a) together and b) alive.

So, he's messier than you. Max, I feel your pain. I cannot abide any mess or clutter, ruthlessly discard any unused items or childhood trinkets, and feel downright ill whenever I visit the kind of house that features shelves of dusty bric-a-brac.

Conversely, my boyfriend specialises in half-completing DIY projects then leaving the associated bits and bobs on the kitchen table, has six mouldering boxes of "important papers" slowly rotting in the garage, and once refused to let me throw away an old fridge door because he "would find a use for it."

This means that I understand entirely where you're coming from, Max, but it's important to remember that being tidy is not an objective moral good.

NELLIE RYAN Petra says it is entirely sensible to feel some trepidation about spending four weeks in lockdown with one's significant other.

Different people have different levels of tolerance for clutter. Just because our respective boyfriends can tolerate more mess than we can doesn't mean there's anything wrong with them, but it does create fertile ground for tension to build, especially in the confines of COVID quarantine.

A few ideas to keep the relationship healthily ticking over:

Bridge the gap between each other's cleanliness preferences with appropriate compromises. Unfortunately, Max, much as it will pain you, this will involve some concessions on your part as well. For example: he promises to do the dishes at the end of every day, and you exercise an "out of sight, out of mind" philosophy when it comes to easily-hidden-away things like that overflowing washing basket.

Encourage him to contribute to the household in non-tidying-related ways, like utilising his bartending skills to make early-evening aperitifs for the two of you, cooking dinner, or braving the supermarkets' new one-in-one-out policy to replenish your toilet paper stockpile while you work.

If possible, set up your workspace away from any potential locations for mess-creation so you can enjoy pristine cleanliness while you work.

Just get the hell out of the messier-than-you-would-prefer house for an officially Jacinda-sanctioned walk or bike ride. If necessary, a long one.

Think about all the things you love about your boyfriend, and remember that his relative messiness is just one of the traits than make up his personality, most of which you (presumably/hopefully!) love.

Have sex (at least that way there's a good reason for his dirty boxers to be on the floor).

Implement those ideas and hopefully you'll feel only mild, sporadic irritation, as opposed to constant vexation.

Oh, and Max – I know it feels a bit galling that your boyfriend doesn't have to work right now, but from the sounds of things you'll at least have a job for the duration of the lockdown, whereas he might not if this goes on for a while.

So do your very best to treat him with kindness and compassion, and also consider what it might be like to be locked down sans boyfriend – no doubt very tidy, but also much lonelier.

Some messiness is a small price to pay for having a loved one to spend the lockdown with.

Petra Quinn is a 28-year-old professional living and working in Auckland, New Zealand. She uses a pseudonym for this column to protect her personal and career opportunities. To send Petra a question, email her with "Dear Petra" in the subject line