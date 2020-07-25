Ebonie and Steev's trans-Pacific courtship

Steev Laufilitoga Maka met his wife Ebonie Chal Fifita at the 10th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in American Samoa. Twelve years later, the couple live in Auckland, with their 2-year-old son.

Ebonie Fifita, of Tonga, met her husband Steev Maka, of New Caledonia, 12 years ago at the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture. Both creatives, the couple, aged 35 and 46 respectively, had a long-distance relationship for five years before getting married in New Zealand, where they’ve since relocated to have their son, Vitolio JohnTava Meimoana, now aged 2.​

EBONIE: Our countries were being hosted in the theological college in American Samoa. There would often be gatherings around mealtimes in the gymnasium – it sort of got set up as a cafeteria. Fiji got up and did some impromptu performance for their fellow artists and it kind of just built and built as each country took it upon themselves to do performances and share things at the mealtimes. Steev walked in when Tonga was doing their thing. Rather than going and eating his food, he came and sat on the floor, right at the edge of the performance with this massive camera, wearing an orange shirt, smiling his eyeballs off. It sounds really crazy but I just had this weird kind of “ping” that I have to marry this dude. I'm not someone that dates people. So it was like, “What the heck, where did this thought come from, why him?”

READ MORE:

* From award-winning restaurants in Sydney to a homestead in Hawke’s Bay

* The septuagenarians who met on a bus in Latvia, and fell in love

* With Covid closing in, they got married in their lounge

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Steev and Ebonie made the decision to move to New Zealand when they discovered they were expecting baby Vitolio.

We'd done a group piece and then my brother did a mime-type thing on his own. I didn't know at the time, but that's kind of Steev's thing – mime and movement, more theatrical but very Pacific as well. He was captivated. That's why he wasn't eating.

When the festival did start, we had a kava ceremony. He came and sat next to me – “Oh! There's this dude again! I'm going to ignore him.” There were a few other random run-ins like that.

I'd seen one of his colleagues, and made contact with her, as you do after a festival. There really wasn't much as far as training or opportunities and things like that in Tonga, or an art scene, besides the cultural things that you grow up with. So it was intriguing to us to see filmmakers and theatre makers and graffiti artists and these other sorts of art forms. I was writing to people saying you know, it'd be really great if you guys could come to Tonga and we could do some kind of project together.

The theatre company in New Caledonia responded positively, and they started looking for funding to come over... We didn't have any conversation about a relationship until I think the second time he came over. It just seemed too complicated to have a relationship with someone in a completely different country.

I think it was really good, at least for me, that I got to know Steev in that professional setting and see him in his element. We'd had Australian and other volunteers running various trainings over the years, not Pacific people. What I saw immediately was that our young people saw themselves in Steev – another Pacific Islander who was doing this thing that they'd always kind of thought was more of a Western thing, I guess. He was able to connect with them in such a beautiful way.

When you're doing a long distance relationship and seeing each other for short periods of time – [being together in the same place after getting married] was massive learning for both of us. I think it was a huge thing for Steev to leave New Caledonia. And it was a huge thing for me to enter this marriage space – you're in your community that you've been working in for so many years as a single young person and now you're married, the way people see you shifts so much.

Steev grew up Catholic, but sort of distanced himself from the Catholic scene in his adult life, and I grew up Baháʼí. He's also been quite independent – very supportive of his family, but in an independent way. I grew up with my family extended all around me… He wanted to build a life together as a married couple without the expectation to constantly like, feed and house everyone in my extended family. Even though he's a very family [oriented] person, he just saw that there was value in having that space as a couple, especially at the beginning. So that took a while for me to understand – that we weren't going to get to know each other and be ourselves, if he was moving into my extended family's circle.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Steev, from New Caledonia, and Ebonie, from Tonga, began their relationship long-distance, while collaborating on a theatrical production.

STEEV: We met at the 10th Pacific Arts Festival in American Samoa. I was over there with a delegation from New Caledonia, and she was there with a Tongan delegation. We crossed paths and never stopped seeing each other.

The whole festival lasts two weeks, [during which time] we spoke for like, half an hour. After that, we exchanged by email and Skype. We've known each other for maybe 12 years now. And we've been married for six.

I work in the theatre. After 2008, my team in New Caledonia managed with Ebonie to work together, and we went back and forth from New Caledonia to Tonga, for five or six years, to have a collaboration with their team over there – do research, create dialogue, improvisation – all that kind of stuff, before writing [the theatrical production Kuonga].

I was responsible for mime, dance, analysing movement, acrobatics, how to fall, jumping around – parkour. I was one of the coaches. Ebonie was the director of an association in Tonga called On The Spot [an arts initiative]. That's how we saw each other. The team in Tonga was writing the script, and would transfer it by email to our team in New Calendonia... When they came to New Caledonia in 2012, we finalised the rehearsal and the play. And boom – successful!

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ebonie, Steev and Vitolio at their Auckland home.

We are similar on our ideas, but to make it happen, I'm forceful on that. I'm shy. But when I'm in the habit of seeing people, I'm pushing everything forward. Ebonie – she's more open to whatever energy's coming to her.

A favourite memory of working together was for the opening of 2011 Pacific Games. She came to New Caledonia for nine months. We had to redo the work on a giant puppet. She's a visual artist and she's really good with working with her hands, and painting. I hate painting!

We didn't have a rest for nine months. I asked for a container to live in at the stadium, before the ceremony, even though I have a house in New Caledonia. We danced together at that time. I think she was really, really, really tired because there is a moment of the dance, where she was supposed to do a cartwheel on my hand. And she turned, she looked at me, and she said “no" with her head, and I understood she wouldn't make it. So my arm was empty up there. And we were laughing.

We tried to organise for two, three years to bring our family together [for a wedding], and there was always something missing, so it was always cancelled. I had thought it would be better to get married in Tonga, but I couldn't stay with her in the house, because we weren't married. At the end of 2013, we said, “OK, let's see what paperwork we need to do.” We were in New Zealand on holiday. One of friends said, “Why don't you get married now?” So we went to the office in town, and got the certificate to get married. On Friday, we registered. On Monday, we get the paper, and on Monday evening, we got married.

Our families were really surprised. We asked Ebonie's uncle, because they have a bigger house, if we could get married there. They said, “What?! Tonight?!”

Steev Maka is a contributing artist in Pacific Dance New Zealand's new digital initiative The Transform series. His webisode premieres on Pacific Dance New Zealand's Facebook page at 1pm, July 29.