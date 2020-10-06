A definitive timeline of Donald and Melania Trump's relationship

The Trumps have long been the source of media speculation and scrutiny.

From Melania's controversial outfit choices to Donald's controversial choices in general, the pair have been examined and dissected by the public, particularly since the 2016 presidential election.

Here, we look back on Donald and Melania Trump's love story.

Woohae Cho/Getty Images Despite rumours of trouble in paradise, Donald and Melania have been together for more than 20 years.

1998: Model meets mogul

Donald Trump locked eyes with Slovenian model Melania Knauss at an exclusive party at the Kit Kat Club in Times Square, New York.

At the time, Trump was 52 and in the middle of his divorce from second wife Marla Maples.

Despite arriving at the event with cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart as his date, he was quick to cosy up to Melania.

Though Trump wasn't successful in getting her number, she did receive all of his – from his business number, to his offices in hotels to his home in New York.

Melania waited a week to call him back, and the pair went on their first date at Greenwich village nightclub, Moomba.

In a TV appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Trump openly discussed the pair's sex life.

1998-2001: The Carrie Bradshaw and Big Saga ensues

The couple broke up multiple times, with Melania struggling to grasp the realities of dating a public figure.

Trump is reported to have bellowed at her during a panel discussion at his Alma Mater, the University of Pennsylvania, yelling "where's my supermodel?"

Annoyed, understandably, Melania dumped Trump several times in the first year of their romance.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Struggling to grasp the realities of dating a public figure, Melania dumped Trump several times in their first year of dating.

Trump campaigned (unsuccessfully) to become the Reform Party's nominee for the presidential election in 2000, without his current first lady by his side.

He attempted to win Melania back by singing her praises, calling her "an amazing woman, a terrific woman, a great woman," to the New York Times at a Miss USA pageant.

The pair patched things up, and in 2001 Melania moved into her boyfriend's humble quarters - the penthouse in Trump Tower.

2004: The proposal

After five flaky years together, and the finale of the premiere season of Trump's reality show The Apprentice, Trump proposed at the 2004 Met Gala.

Deciding not to tell the businessman "you're fired" when he popped the question, Melania accepted a $1.5 million diamond ring and a prenup.

"It was a great surprise. We are very happy together," Melania told the New York Post of the engagement at the time.

Trump praised her willingness to sign, telling tabloid columnist Cindy Adams: "We're together five years, and these five years for whatever reasons have been my most successful. I have to imagine she had something to do with that."

2005: A front cover wedding

Melania wore a figure-hugging bridal gown by Christian Dior, featuring more than 1500 crystals – and a six-figure price tag.

The couple married on January 22, 2005 in Palm Beach, Florida in front of 500 guests, including high-profile (then-)friends the Clintons.

Melania told People Magazine, of her nuptials: "I just saw Donald's happy face, and everything happened like, fast, wow."

Billy Joel even serenaded the couple at their wedding reception.

Posing for Vogue in her wedding gown, Melania appeared on the publication's front cover.

For their honeymoon, the couple stayed at Trump's Palm Beach hotel, the Mar-a-Lago, which he has described to the New York Post as "the best place to be."

2006: The Trump brood grows

In 2006, the news of Melania's pregnancy broke, and at seven months along the way she appeared in a gold bikini for Vogue.

"I think it's very sexy for a woman to be pregnant," she told the magazine.

Trump revealed on The Howard Stern Show that his wife had "gotten very, very large – in all the right places."

The couple's only son together, Barron, was born in March, 2006 - the same year Melania became an American citizen.

Trump has bragged he has never changed a nappy.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Melania broke White House tradition remain in New York after Donald’s inauguration for the completion of son Barron's school year, leaving Donald alone in Washington.

As for her husband's other four children from previous marriages, Melania told Harper's Bazaar: "I don't see myself as their mother, I am their friend, and I'm here when they need me."

Melania is only eight years older than Trump's son Donald Jr and 11 years older than his daughter Ivanka.

2015: The Presidential Race

Trump announced his Republican campaign for the US presidency, heralding Melania into the spotlight (alongside his Twitter feed).

"I chose not to go into politics and policy," Melania told GQ, adding that "nobody knows and nobody will ever know" the advice she gave to her husband before his announcement.

Melania became the source of major scrutiny during this time, famously plagiarising former first Lady's Michelle Obama's speech when she spoke at a presidential rally.

In response to a video of her husband openly bragging about sexually assaulting women, a month prior to Election Day, Melania released a statement condemning her husband's comments as "unacceptable and offensive."

2016: POTUS + FLOTUS

The pair moved from Trump Tower on the East Coast into White House, and things quickly came to a fever pitch.

Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images Melania was heralded into the spotlight following Donald’s successful US presidential bid.

Melania broke tradition to remain in New York for the completion of their son Barron's school year, and braced for the emerging storm that would rock the President's already unstable public image completely.

2018: A storm is not brewing, it's here.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels hit the headlines in 2018, spilling the details of her alleged affair with the President.

Daniels even claimed that Donald once likened her to his daughter, Ivanka, during a sexual encounter.

"He was like, 'Wow, you-- you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know-- he was like, 'You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you,'" she said in a 60 Minutes interview.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images In 2018 Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump.

In response, Melania cancelled her trip to Switzerland with Trump and decided to start arriving separately at his public engagements.

However, in October, Melania dismissed rumours of their unhappiness on ABC News, telling reporter Tom Llamas she has "much more important things to think about and to do."

2020: Re-election?

The couple are still together, and it appears the third time's the charm when it comes to Trump's marriages.

His relationship with Melania has been his longest, and the pair have been together for over 20 years.

However, critics of the pair have highlighted a few awkward interactions between them in the past few years.

From Melania's often stern expressions around her husband, to her brushing away his hand when he tried to hold hers at an event, there seem to be signs of tension between the Trumps.

Julio Cortez/AP Donald and Melania have put on a united front in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, appearing at key events such as the first presidential debate together.

What's more, a former friend of the couple claimed the Trumps' marriage is "transactional" and not based on love.

Despite rumours of trouble in paradise, Donald and Melania have put on a united front in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, appearing at key events together.

This week the President announced he and his wife both contracted COVID-19 – he is still under observation in hospital, and said in a statement this weekend that she is doing well.

This article first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.