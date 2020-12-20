Dear Petra: Should I propose to make her happy?

DEAR PETRA: My girlfriend and I have been together for five years. She has been dropping hints about marriage for ages but this year two of her good mates got engaged, and now she’s getting upset about me not having asked her to marry her, which I am getting a bit sick of. I really love her and I’m not scared of commitment – we already own a house together and want to have kids. I’m not against marriage but I don’t see that much point in it either because we already live together. Is marriage really that important? Should I propose just to make her happy?

PETRA SAYS: Marriage in the 2020s is… confusing, and from a practical perspective, mostly quite useless. No longer must we marry in order to legitimise an heir, or settle a feud between warring noble families, or repay a centuries-old debt to another clan. De facto relationships are pretty much on an even footing with marriage, legally speaking (thanks, Property Relationships Act!), so why are we still marrying each other with such alacrity?

Well, some take the view that marriage is nothing but a sexist, redundant hand-me-down from a bygone patriarchal era, when a woman could be cheerfully auctioned off to the highest bidder for the price of a few sturdy milking goats. While the patriarchal provenance of marriage is undeniable – and gross – I don’t think that’s the end of the matter.

I think – I hope – that marriage is remodelling itself for a more enlightened age, and that in 2020, every couple gets to decide what marriage means to them. For some couples, publicly exchanging rings and vows is an important step in establishing a sense of permanence and commitment in their relationship. For others, marriage is an epic “f... you” to the discriminatory, heteronormative laws that stopped them from marrying for so long. For yet others, a wedding is simply the world's best excuse for a decade-defining, wildly hedonistic party with an open bar. And of course, for lots and lots of couples getting married means nothing at all, or means something negative, so they don't do it.

So like I said, it’s all very confusing, and really the only reasonable position to fall back on is that people should absolutely get married, but only if they really, truly want to. Marriage is, emphatically, not mandatory. What this means for you is that, no, you don’t have to propose to your girlfriend. But if you think about this carefully, you might actually want to.

Marriage is not important to you, which is fine, but evidently it’s very important to your girlfriend. Have you ever stopped to ask her why?

It sounds like you see your girlfriend’s desire to wed as inexplicable, one-dimensional, and a bit annoying, but haven’t stopped to consider that it might be much more complex and deeply felt than that. You need to ask her why marriage is so meaningful to her, then reflect on her answers. Are these reasons that you can get behind, even if you still aren’t desperate to get married per se? If so, and you’re quite sure that you’re not actively opposed to marriage, and it doesn’t represent any kind of compromise of your personal values, then…. why not just get on with it? This is the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with, you’ve been together for five years, you own a house together, and you want kids. Getting married at this point changes little legally or practically, so you’re completely right that you’d be getting married “just to make her happy”. But I think, and I hope you’d agree, that making your partner happy is a pretty fantastic reason to do anything.

In short, Steve, if this is something she really wants, you understand and respect her reasons for wanting it, and your position is broadly neutral, then the balance sheet favours a proposal. Good luck!

PS – A classic diamond solitaire, set in a platinum or white gold band, is a sure bet.

Petra Quinn is a 29-year-old professional living and working in Auckland, New Zealand. She uses a pseudonym for this column to protect her personal and career opportunities. To send Petra a question, email her with “Dear Petra” in the subject line.