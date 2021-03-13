Together for 14 years, they have three kids and an 80/20 housework split

Amanda and Michael Vaisigano have had their fair share of challenges in the 14 years they’ve been together. Shared values, unconditional support – and a sense of humour – have got them through.

Amanda Vaisigano, 32, a publicist, married architectural designer Michael Vaisigano, 35, in 2013. They live in Kilbirnie with their three children MJ, 6, Tila, 3, and 1-year-old Louie.

AMANDA: Michael is 6’5” so he really stands out in a crowd. That’s how I spotted him in a Wellington bar in 2007. I’d just finished a year’s course at the NZ Institute of Sport (NZIS) and he had moved down from Hawke’s Bay to attend the NZIS basketball academy. He’s also incredibly handsome and as soon as I locked eyes on him, I knew that was it.

I moved in with Michael a couple of weeks after meeting. It was a grungy old flat not far from where we now live with lots of people coming and going. I was 18 and he was 21.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Having met at NZIS, Amanda now runs a PR business and Michael is on the cusp of becoming a registered architect.

His younger brother Ashley tragically drowned later that year and Michael decided he wanted to be near his family. I moved to Hawke’s Bay with him and saw how well he treated his parents and siblings, supporting them through the hardest time of their lives.

Michael had no idea what he wanted to do with his life, but his brother’s death really gave him a direction. We eventually moved back to Wellington and he enrolled at architecture school. He’s worked so hard and is currently jumping through the hoops so he can finally call himself a registered architect.

We always wanted three kids by the time I turned 30 and we’ve achieved that. Our lives are pretty chaotic – not only with the kids but also my business, Michael’s job and house renovations. Michael goes into work three days a week and the rest of the time we share a home office which we both love because we work really well together. When Michael goes into his city office he always misses us.

We do spend a lot of time together as a family but I also go off to the gym or for a night out with friends and he’ll go off to play basketball. Michael is a lot more introverted than me – going out drains him more than it energises him. He’d much prefer to say at home with the kids.

I’d say Michael’s best quality is how hard he works – he’s relentless in every area of his life. He went from picking apples to becoming an architect. At home we have an 80/20 split of housework, with Michael doing the bulk of it. He’s the washing king and is always scrubbing the shower or unloading the dishwasher. His love language is acts of service.

We come from such different backgrounds, but we’ve been through so much in the last 14 years and our values are totally aligned. We have a strong vision for the next 10, 20, 30 years and whenever we get stuck in the daily grind, we remember that vision.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff “One thing I’ll say about Amanda, she always backs me 110 per cent,” Michael says.

MICHAEL: When I met Amanda I was single and wasn’t really looking for a relationship. She pursued me, asking mutual friends about me. She’s amazing looking and I said to my friends: “Are you sure she’s asking about me?”

Amanda kind of moved in without really talking about it – suddenly she was there all the time. One of the guys in the flat pulled me aside and said: “Amanda needs to pay her own way.” She was studying law at the time, so I got a part-time job washing dishes to cover her rent and food costs.

I was a bit directionless back then – art and basketball were the only things I was good at and I never even turned up to school half the time. I got the chance to do something with basketball but I was lazy about training and looking after myself. It’s my only regret in life.

Amanda and I come from very different backgrounds and I used to sometimes feel that I wasn’t good enough for her. But having a good job has given me a lot of confidence and now I don’t feel that.

It took me a few years to propose to Amanda because I was trying to find the right time. I eventually did it at the Napier Botanical Gardens – it’s where my parents got married and not far from where I was born, so it was a pretty significant place for me.

One thing I’ll say about Amanda: she always backs me 110 per cent. No matter what I want to do, she’ll always support me. Even now, I’ll be talking about something and she’ll stop whatever she’s doing and listen. She’s the best listener I’ve ever met.

We’re also great talkers. After the kids have gone to bed, we’ll sit there, have a drink and talk about things for hours. One of our favourite topics of conversation is the house I’m going to design and build for us when we eventually move back to Hawke’s Bay. I have about 16 iterations of floor plans and 3D animations on my laptop. It will definitely be our forever home.

We’re both really good planners and strategists and know what we each have to do to achieve our goals. We also laugh a lot – when our son MJ was born with a skull fracture and reflux, he was in and out of hospital. We were beside ourselves but having a sense of humour got us through.

Amanda is a fantastic mother, but she often takes on too much with work and the kids and the house. She’s still breastfeeding Louie and I often worry that she’s going to run out of energy. But somehow she makes it work.