Sounds of Freedom: Angie and Rory's life at Anakiwa

Outward Bound instructor Angie Stoddart and her partner, Rory McAlister at Anakiwa. The couple were in a long-distance relationship for 3-4 years, but after lockdown, Rory moved to the Marlborough Sounds.

Angie Stoddart, 41, is an Outward Bound instructor, who lives at Anakiwa in Queen Charlotte Sound with her partner, Rory McAlister, 34, who is an emcee and producer for Wellington group Raw Collective.

Angie: About 11 or 12 years ago, I was standing in the kitchen of my Wellington flat rapping to Immortal Technique (a South American rapper). Rory was a friend of my flatmate’s and he was over, and he started rapping the same verse beside me. Our relationship was a slow burner though. We took a few months to get together and it happened at one of his friend’s parties one night.

Right from the start, I found Rory compassionate, intelligent and sensitive. We had almost a decade together in Wellington. We were both working in hospo and both living in the same flat. It worked really well but I got over the city. I’m an outdoors person, I grew up in Whanganui, near the bush and the river. So I went to retrain as an outdoor instructor and then I moved south, eventually ending up in Anakiwa.

We decided to stay together despite being in different places. We just made it work. We’d see each other at weekends and it was fine. We’ve had these different dreams and this was mine.

Then Rory suffered burnout last year. It was pretty scary, he lost heaps of weight and was anxious and stressed. We thought maybe there was a serious underlying medical cause. He was working a full-time job and managing the band and booking gigs. It was a hard time for us.

We needed a cook down at Outward Bound, and so he shifted down after lockdown. The community here is really supportive, so it’s been a good place for him to recover. It’s so lovely to have him here. I’ll go off on big bush journeys and white water rafting and sometimes I come back at night and he’s amazing when he knows I’ve been affected by a tough day, a student processing something and crying or something. I won’t have a lot of energy. I’m an introvert and Rory’s an extrovert, but it works.

Rory’s not really an outdoors guy. A group of us instructors went to the Pelorus River which is grade one [suitable for beginners], and I asked him if he wanted to come and he did. His kayak went underwater on a rapid. He kept going, but every time there was another rapid another instructor and I would go on each side of him so his kayak didn’t tip.

He’s fit and strong, so he’ll carry my pack if we go tramping. He has gumboots but he doesn’t wear them much and he’s usually in jeans and a T-shirt. But I’m the same in town. When I go to gigs or to a bar, he’s the confident guy and I hide behind him. We just feel more confident in different worlds.

I love watching him perform. I’m pretty proud of him. He’s focused and confident, like he’s in his happy place. He’ll often be at home making beats, or he’ll take a sample and build drums around it. When he’s creating or producing, I love to draw or write or read. I find it so relaxing. We also love looking at the stars together. We’re really different but also really similar.

Watson Green/Supplied

Rory: I was in a band called the Evil Mules and Angie was one of the girls, we called them the “femules’’. When we met, I thought she was really similar to me. We were both into hip-hop. She was down to earth and had these cool tattoos. Straight away, I thought: “This girl could be my girlfriend.’’

Angie was my first proper relationship. When we got together, it felt so right – like we had been together for years. She had a rescue dog, Cleo, so she was the package deal. We had to move from one horrible flat to another because we had a dog. We loved working together at Midnight Espresso, in the kitchen, and we were also catering together on The Hobbit. One day, Angie said: “Bugger it, I’ve got to get out of the kitchen.’’ So she retrained and went off to Anakiwa and I really missed her. But I had started Raw Collective, so I was so busy and I wasn’t ready to move out of the city. So we did this long distance thing for three or four years. I was thinking: “If we are planning to be together for years what’s a few years apart?’’

I was gigging and so busy catering for the movies – next I was catering for Avatar, but I got so stressed and exhausted and my digestive system stopped working. I withered away to nothing. I ended up in hospital with clinical burnout. Angie was really worried. It was her idea for me to quit my job and come here and heal. It’s been amazing. I wish I had come earlier. My biggest fear was I couldn’t do my gigs, but I just jump on the ferry and travel when I need to.

Angie is so strong and capable. She’s very caring about animals and I can see our future with lots of animals round. She’s fearless but sometimes – just like everyone – there’s a big baby inside and she still needs a big hug. She can survive in the bush, which is the complete opposite to me. It blows me away that she’s teaching adults to survive. She changes people’s lives here.

Funny that she was hunting pigs while I was playing music gigs. She’s got me down here tramping in the hills. If it wasn’t for Angie I’d still be flogging myself in Wellington. She’s opened my world up in ways I had never believed. I’ll go off and do two or three gigs over a weekend and come back to the bush and to jump off the jetty and go swimming. My muso friends are so jealous I get to do that.

