Dear Petra: When's the right time to move in together?

DEAR PETRA: My question is short but maybe not so simple: how do you know when it's the right time to move in with your significant other?

I have been “with” the same man for two years – that's in inverted commas because most of it has been long distance. Now, thanks to Covid, he's back in the country for good, and we're thinking about moving in together a few months after being full-time in the same place. I don't have doubts about wanting to be with him, and having lived together for short periods overseas, I don't foresee any household habits being deal-breakers. We are pretty good at communication and can quite easily talk about money or chores.

That said, I have never lived with a partner before, so I'm unsure if this is “too soon”. There seems to be an arbitrary period of time to wait before taking such a leap. What do you reckon?

PETRA SAYS: First, forget all the “rules” about waiting an absolute minimum of either six or 12 months (depending on who you ask) of togetherness before moving in together. These sorts of timelines are completely arbitrary and so open to interpretation that they are of no practical use whatsoever. I mean, when does the 6-12 month time period actually start? The first date? The first kiss? The first time you unsuccessfully attempted anal? When does the clock start ticking if it’s a long-distance relationship like yours? Does time cease to run if one of you was away working for a month?

So, ignore the “arbitrary period of time” thing. Exactly how long you’ve been together is not nearly as important as how intimate, healthy, and committed the relationship is. Generally speaking, moving in with someone is most likely to be successful if:

You know them well enough that you’re familiar with, and can tolerate, their lifestyle, foibles, and weird/gross personal habits (and vice versa);

You’re able to communicate about difficult issues;

You’ve had a cohabitation trial run via going on holiday together, or staying at each other’s houses a few nights in a row, and this experiment did not result in any breakups, breakdowns, or broken spirits;

You have a plan for dealing with money stuff and splitting rent/expenses;

You, and the other person, are both really, really keen on the idea.

It sounds to me like all of those ingredients are present for you and your boyfriend. If you agree, then I think you can feel confident that you’re making a well reasoned decision to move in together. But I’m not going to tell you it’s absolutely, 100 per cent certainly the right time to move in, and that’s because a bit of uncertainty is concomitant with big life decisions. Knowing whether it’s the “right” time to move in is like knowing whether it’s the “right” time to have kids, or get married, or quit your job as a corporate lawyer to move to Buller-Westland and farm yaks: you can never be completely sure, and that’s what makes these kinds of changes so exciting. The best you can do is think the decision through with appropriate care and caution, then, having made a call, proceed with smooth, unfettered confidence. Good luck.

Petra Quinn is a 29-year-old professional living and working in Auckland, New Zealand. She uses a pseudonym for this column to protect her personal and career opportunities. To send Petra a question, email her with “Dear Petra” in the subject line.