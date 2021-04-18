Dear Petra: His life sucks but I want to leave him

DEAR PETRA: Things between me and my partner haven’t been going well for a while, but I’ve held off breaking up with him because it feels like everything else in his life has been going so badly. He lost his job in the first lockdown last year and still hasn’t found anything permanent, then his grandfather died, and more recently he was diagnosed with diabetes. I feel awful making things even worse for him by dumping him, he’s a good person but I’m sure he’s not the guy for me long term. Should I break up with him now or wait for a better time?

PETRA SAYS: Unfortunately, a fundamental principle of breakups is that it is literally never a good time. Human lives are messy and riddled with misfortunes and inconveniences both great and small, so the odds are high that, at any given time, any given human has SOME crappy thing going on in their life that they could really do without. If everyone who wanted to break up with their partner waited until things were going absolutely perfectly for them before severing ties, there would be no breakups at all, and I would be married to my Slipknot-loving, all-black-clad, mosh pit-obsessed boyfriend from Year 11.

So, yes, it does sound like things haven’t been going particularly well for your boyfriend lately, and yes, a breakup is another difficult thing for him to deal with, but “waiting for a better time” is just not a realistic option. First, that “better time” may never come: your boyfriend’s current problems aren’t going to magically resolve overnight, but even if they did, they would be replaced with new ones, because that’s how life goes. Second, staying in a relationship with him when you’ve emotionally checked out is neither kind nor fair, to him or to you. You deserve to be with someone you’re actually interested in. Equally, he deserves a partner who’s interested in him, as opposed to someone who’s going through the motions until she adjudges his life to be going well enough to adequately weather being dumped. Is your boyfriend really going to be worse off single than in a relationship with someone who doesn’t truly want to be with him, and is staying with him only out of guilt and pity?

If you’re honest with yourself, your hesitance to break up with him may be less about his personal difficulties, and more about the simple fact that you’re reluctant to endure the pain and upheaval of the breakup. This doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It just means that, like all of us, you find the prospect of change – and especially the kind of change that involves hurting someone you love – uncomfortable and scary. But the only way out of that fear and discomfort is through it. This is very much a “rip off the Band-Aid” situation: it will hurt in the moment, but it’s still a much better option than leaving it on to soggily fester for an indeterminate period of months/years/decades. So, rip off the Band-Aid, break up with him now, and set both of you free to find the kind of love you deserve.

Petra Quinn is a 29-year-old professional living and working in Auckland, New Zealand. She uses a pseudonym for this column to protect her personal and career opportunities. To send Petra a question, email her with “Dear Petra” in the subject line.