Dear Petra: I don't want Dad to walk me down the aisle

DEAR PETRA: I recently got engaged and fiance and I are thinking of ways to make our wedding special for us. My dad is very traditional – he was upset when fiance didn’t ask him for his permission to marry me, and I know he will want to walk me down the aisle. But I can’t stand the idea of being “given away” by my dad.

Even though he was a loving father, he also had a huge temper when I was younger. I have some very strong memories of being frightened by him. We have moved past that now and I have forgiven him, but I still can not forget or fully respect him for it. I don’t think I should bring up his past behaviour as a reason because he does regret it, and it will just cause more tension.

My fiance and I want to walk into the ceremony together, because we are entering into the marriage together as equals. I know my dad won’t be happy with this because he has some very strong traditional (some would say sexist) views on marriage. My sister says I can do what I want, but I will just have to deal with the fact he will sulk throughout the whole day. I don’t know how to break this to him without it becoming a bitter memory and ruining our wedding day.

PETRA SAYS: Well, the starting point here is that this is YOUR wedding (not your dad’s or anyone else’s) and so it should reflect YOUR values (not your dad’s or anyone else’s). Clearly walking into the ceremony alongside your fiance is important to you, whereas being “given away” by your dad would feel inauthentic and out of step with your values, so the decision is a no-brainer. Sometimes wedding planning decisions can be managed with concession or compromise, but not when the decision directly bears on the marrying couple’s values or principles.

So, decision made. The next step is communicating the news to your dad. There are two things to think about here: timing and framing. Regarding timing, you need to tell him as close to now as possible. I know you’re feeling apprehensive, which will make you inclined to put the awkward conversation off, but actually, that’s the worst thing you can do. Even the most extreme negative emotional responses to unwanted news usually fade over time. The sooner you tell your dad he won’t be walking you down the aisle, the longer he’ll have to process his anger/sulkiness/whatever else and come to terms with the wedding not playing out exactly as he might have imagined.

As for framing, you want to frame the decision as being all about you and your fiance wanting to depart from a particular tradition, and nothing to do with your dad personally. You’re bang on about not bringing up his past behaviour as a reason for not wanting him to walk you down the aisle – you want to steer entirely clear of past tensions and grievances when you’re breaking this news. Once you’ve explained what your decision is, emphasise how much you’re looking forward to your dad attending the wedding, and how excited you are to share the day with him. Also, if (and I mean only if) you’re comfortable with it, you could consider whether there’s some other way, however small, in which he could be involved with the wedding – if you can proffer some sort of alternative to walking you down the aisle, he’ll feel like he’s still playing an active part in your special day.

Finally, remember that ultimately your dad’s emotional reactions are not in your control, and they’re not your responsibility. If he can’t get over himself enough to cheerfully attend his own daughter’s wedding, that’s sad, but it says everything about him, and nothing at all about you. That said, you and your sister might be surprised to find that, given tactful communication and enough time to work things through, your dad is capable of reaching a state of relative equanimity – or at least, civility – by the time the wedding day rolls around. Good luck!

Petra Quinn is a 29-year-old professional living and working in Auckland, New Zealand. She uses a pseudonym for this column to protect her personal and career opportunities. To send Petra a question, email her with “Dear Petra” in the subject line.