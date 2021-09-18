Slow burn: This couple fell in love writing old-fashion love letters

Polly Peña (35) is a fund-raising consultant for NGOs who lives in Christchurch with her husband, Brett Johansen (36), a part-time law student and full-time carer of their son Arthur (4). Brett’s children from a previous relationship, Theo (12) and Mabel (10), live with them every second week.

POLLY: I moved back to Wellington after finishing my law and arts degrees and was having a great time when I met Brett in 2015.

I’m bisexual so dated both men and women and had two long relationships. My flatmate and I decided to do the 30 dates in 30 days challenge, and it was an experience that helped me focus on what I wanted – someone who’s kind, because I was truly surprised at how many unkind people are out there, someone who shares my social justice bent and world view, and someone who enjoys food as much as I do.

Brett and I had long followed each other on Twitter, but one day Brett messaged me on the OKCupid dating app, something like ‘funny seeing you on here!’ That opened the door to our conversation, and we quickly realised how comfortable we felt with each other.

Bethany Howarth Photography The couple had a long-distance relationship for a few months, but wrote each other old-fashioned letters.

After a few weeks we arranged for a weekend in Akaroa so I flew down, but Brett’s ex partner was sick, so he had the kids. It wasn’t the romantic weekend I’d imagined but having the kids there wasn’t a turn off as I got to see how kind and respectful he is with them.

I was surprised at Brett’s height when we met - he’s 6’4 and I’m 4’11. But there was an instant attraction, and it felt like he could scoop me up like a little doll.

We did the long distance thing for a few months, but actually wrote each other old-fashioned letters, which was lovely. It was a slow burn of a relationship.

Because of the kids, Brett couldn’t leave Christchurch, so I made the decision to move there six months after we met. Others thought it was quick but when you know, you know.

Life six years later is busy – I’m the main breadwinner whereas Brett looks after the kids. I’m also finishing a master’s degree and sell vintage clothing at weekend markets, so the bugbear of our lives is scheduling chores and activities. We sit down each night and do a task list for the next day of who’s doing what, after-school activities, bills that have to be paid. It makes life so much easier.

Our love language is acts of service, so doing things without being asked. Brett will light the fire and make the house cosy before I get home. He used to work as a chef and is a great cook, so I haven’t cooked a meal since I met him!

We’ve both previously suffered trauma so to go through life with someone who understands has been beneficial. Our special sauce is that we both own our mental health and really see the other person, even the shitty stuff.

Bethany Howarth Photography “Ironically, we both got almost the same tattoo on our arms by the same Wellington tattooist. But didn’t realise until we finally met,” Brett says.

BRETT: I separated from my ex in 2012 so had been single for a few years when I met Polly.

I’d dated a few people but nothing serious. I was open to pursuing a relationship with the right person.

I was surprised to see Polly on a dating app as we followed each other on Twitter. I messaged her and it went from there.

Ironically, we both got almost the same tattoo on our arms by the same Wellington tattooist. But didn’t realise until we finally met.

Apart from having the same taste in tattoos, we both have the same values and ideas about the world and how it should be. Polly is also a very clear communicator and will tell you what she needs, without judgement. For example, when she first came to my flat, she said ‘is something wrong with your vacuum cleaner and do you need a hand with that?’ She didn’t judge that my flat was a tip or that because of two young kids and the several jobs I was working, I didn’t have any time to clean up. She simply said, let’s get this sorted.

Her model of directness has taught me to speak up about my needs and to prioritise them, which I’m thankful for.

I wasn’t too worried about not having any more kids but having a child was important to Polly so once we’d bought our house and felt more stable, Arthur came along. It’s been quite healing for me, bringing up a child in a healthy and co-operative relationship. It’s also helped my relationship with my other two children.

We both love food and had planned to eat at the now closed Roots Restaurant in Lyttelton but never got around to it. We finally managed it mid-2018 and saved up for an amazing degustation dinner. Halfway through I pulled out the engagement ring.

We got married just before lockdown last year. I believe we were the first couple to get married at the Dark Room, a Christchurch music venue where I once worked as a bar manager.

What are my favourite things about Polly? She has an endless capacity for kindness and compassion. She’s also straight up and honest and is super organised. It’s actually a good balance because Polly will do things like a meal planner for the week and I’ll get the groceries and cook. We work so well because we play to our strengths and do the things we’re good at and enjoy.

Polly’s only fault, if you can call it that, is that she’s a workaholic. Both at work and at home, she’s always finding projects that need to be done. But she’s working on relaxing.