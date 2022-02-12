Tiki Taane voices support for vaccine mandate protestors at Parliament

Musician Tiki Taane has voiced his support for the anti-vaccine mandate protestors who are camped out at Parliament for a fifth day in Wellington.

The Always On My Mind singer shared a two-hour-long video by Chantelle Baker, a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine mandate group, to his public Facebook page on Saturday.

“Kia Kaha to everyone at Parliament who are protesting peacefully against this STUPID mandate. The vibes are looking beautiful down there today Whānau, stay safe,” he wrote, punctuating the sentence with a prayer hands emoji.

Instagram stories Tiki Taane shared a two-hour video by Chantelle Baker, a prominent voice in the anti vaccine mandate group, to his public Facebook page, voicing support for the protestors.

The post made this morning appears to have been taken down. A screenshot of the post shared to Taane’s Instagram Stories was also deleted.

READ MORE:

* Live: Parliament grounds, surrounding streets fill up with protesters as wet weather rolls in

* Inside the disorienting, contradictory swirl of the convoy, as seen through its media mouthpiece

* One arrest, buses rerouted, as Parliament protest grows

* The week started with calls for my execution, and ended at a strange festival

* Soggy morning for Parliament protesters as they dig trenches to redirect sprinklers

* The people behind the capital protest: many adamant days on

* Parliament protesters dig trenches to avoid 'all night' sprinklers

* Covid-19 NZ: Epidemiologists warn Wellington protest could help Omicron spread



Saturday is day five of protesters camping out on Parliament grounds to protest Covid-19 mandates, supposed breaches of the Bill of Rights, and what they claim is censorship. Some people also appear to be protesting about three waters reform and 1080 pest control.

Protesters dug trenches overnight to combat Parliament's sprinklers being left on, and all protesters on the grounds have been trespassed and told to move on or face being arrested.

Taane also shared a photograph of a man at the protest taken by Ana Hera, and shared on the @LouisxVisuals Instagram account, as well as a video clip of a confrontation between a protestor and a group of police posted to its reels.

Wellington businesses and workers have been disrupted by the protest, which saw police arrest 122 protesters on Thursday.

Thousands of protesters in convoy began travelling on Monday, and arrived at Parliament on Tuesday.

Although the majority had since left, the crowds have swelled overnight with over a thousand people outside Parliament on Saturday, reported Matthew Tso for Stuff.

“For the most part, protesters are in good cheer, resulting in a festival-like atmosphere. Music is being played and people are dancing among a sea of umbrellas,” Tso wrote.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Music is being played and people are dancing at the protest in Wellington.

“As someone who absolutely loves your work, it's incredibly disappointing to see these posts,” a person wrote in a direct message to Taane.

Taane shared a screenshot of their full message to his Stories, with the added text “I find this one interesting...”

“Feel like I can weigh in on this as person who has been personally affected by what's going on overseas,” they wrote.

“All family are over there. I have a young baby, so the sacrifices here are big, but I still support what the government have put in place. I'm a teacher, and it's 100 per cent my responsibility to keep our tamariki safe.

“Many people in NZ look up to you and your support for this protest encourages others to disregard the recommendations of scientists and choose individualism over what's best for all of society.”

Instagram stories Taane shared a message from one of his fans in response to his posts.

“Kia Ora I appreciate your view and no hard feelings from me,” Taane replied.

“I don't know you at all, so I can't respond on how I feel about you, but I can wish you all the best, just like I wish all the protestors all the best too. Mā te Wā.

“By the way I'm going to share your kōrero on my story as I find it really interesting how I'm disappointing people on both sides of the mandate. You[‘re] upset that I'm supporting protestors, and protestors are upset that I'm not standing up! Funny aye.”

During the alert level 4 lockdown in 2020, Taane was one of more than 20 Kiwi artists, including Stan Walker, who collaborated on the song Stay which urged Kiwis to stay at home to save lives.

Instagram stories Taane’s reply to the person who messaged him.

A growing blockade of streets around Parliament has stopped buses from using Wellington’s central terminal today and prevented an ambulance from reaching a protester in need of medical help.

The ground is becoming so muddy, protestors have started laying hay over it to stop people from slipping over. The gaps between tents have become a muddy highway for people trying to get around.

Tiki Taane has been approached for comment.