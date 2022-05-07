Kim Dotcom is having his sixth child in Queenstown with wife Liz

Infamous tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom announced he’s expecting his sixth child – and first with wife Liz Dotcom.

Infamous tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has announced he’s expecting his sixth child – and first with wife Liz Dotcom. It’s a boy, they shared to Instagram and Twitter.

The 48-year-old German entrepreneur is still embroiled in an extradition process with the US Supreme Court, a decade after a ruling by New Zealand’s highest court cleared the path for him to be extradited.

Dotcom was arrested in 2012 when armed police stormed his rented $30 million Coatesville mansion by helicopter at dawn, at the behest of the FBI, alleging he was part of a “mega conspiracy”. At the time, activity on Dotcom’s website accounted for 4 per cent of the globe's internet traffic.

US prosecutors alleged his Megaupload file-sharing business facilitated widespread piracy of films and publications, costing rights holders more than US$500 million (NZ$757m).

Today, Kim and Liz Dotcom live in a sprawling home in Queenstown. Liz is 21 years Kim's junior.

The baby news was shared to Kim’s Twitter, and Liz’s Instagram, with a photo of the couple taken together with the Queenstown alps in the background. They shared it alongside an ultrasound of the baby.

"Baby on the way. It's a boy" Kim wrote to his more than 793,000 Twitter followers.

Alongside a second picture of the ultrasound, he wrote: "When I told him he's a Dotcom he gave me a thumbs up in the ultrasound."

This will be Kim Dotcom's sixth child. He had twin girls, his fourth and fifth children, with ex-wife Mona Verga, who he married in 2009 and divorced in 2014.

This was the same year that Dotcom founded The Internet Party, and attempted to get into government with the promise of free internet.

Kim Dotcom married Aucklander Elizabeth Donnelly on January 20, 2018 – the anniversary date of the raid in which he was arrested in 2012. Donnelly was a 21-year-old student at the time when they started dating, which was heavily and publicly scrutinised.

“I'm in love. We're in love. This is not some fling – this is serious,” Dotcom said in a 2016 interview about the romance.

"I thought I would never love again. My heart turned ice-cold after my separation from Mona. To love and be loved is what happiness is all about.

"I'm so happy that I met Liz and that I can feel those butterflies again."

The couple moved to Queenstown in August 2017, where Donnelley transferred her legal studies to the University of Otago.