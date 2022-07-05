Beloved pet duck found 40km from home thanks to bush telegraph

Emma the duck is back with her owners after she managed to end up 40km from her home in Rangiora.

It’s the riveting tale of a duck with a sticky beak, a zealous neighbour and the power of the bush telegraph.

It ended 40km and three days later in a script worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster when Emma Stone joyously waddled back into her owner’s arms, none the worse for wear.

First there was the kidnapping... or rather the intervention, after the nosy 6-month-old Muscovy duck decided to have a looksie over her Rangiora neighbour’s fence last Wednesday.

Known for perching on roofs and fences to peer into neighbouring backyards, Emma had been lovingly hand-reared by her human mum Milly Ansley, 16, alongside Emma’s bigger brother, Andrew (Andy) Garfield.

So it was understandable that the docile duck’s friendliness might have been mistaken for a sign of sickness when she visited a concerned neighbour – who then promptly bundled her up and drove her into Christchurch to the nearest animal and bird hospital in Ferrymead.

Supplied Emma the duck has had quite the adventure.

Not phased by the journey, Emma arrived in tip-top condition, leading staff to believe she was someone’s pet, so she was taken to a staff member’s home in Tai Tapu on Friday for the weekend.

However, being stuck in a chicken coop where she was clearly not the top of the pecking order didn’t suit the dapper duck – who promptly decided to quit the joint in favour of the heady heights of Halswell.

Meanwhile, back in Rangiora the worried Ansley family rallied in their efforts to find Emma.

By Friday afternoon they had begun to join Facebook community groups in and around Halswell in the hope that someone would spot the plucky duck.

And by evening the bush telegraph was doing what it does best.

First there was the report of a white duck standing proudly on the roof while visiting Kidsfirst Halswell at around 2.30pm. Then there was the suggestion that she might have sought water and other mates at Westlake Reserve.

So, on Saturday, Milly and her mother Bec packed the car and travelled 40km to Halswell with a stash of seed to entice Emma into the open - but to no avail.

Just as it seemed Emma would never be found, a call from a lady who was a member of a local lost and found Facebook page delivered a glimmer of hope.

Supplied Milly Ansley hand-reared Emma and her brother Andy.

As a result of the Ansleys’ post being shared, a man came forward to say there had been a duck matching Emma’s description sitting outside his house near Lincoln for over 30 hours.

The pair dashed to the country road the duck had been spotted beside, wound down their windows, called and then waited.

They were shocked when Emma emerged from under a willow tree, cooing happily as she climbed straight into the car and her cage.

SUPPLIED Emma the duck often likes to perch on roofs and fences to peer over at the neighbours.

Delighted, Milly soon had to let Emma out on the way home so the roaming duck could cuddle into her in a heartwarming reunion. Before long the contented duck was asleep, oblivious to the fuss she had caused.

Once home, the adventurous bird had a joyful reunion with Andy, who expressed his relief in huffs as he waddled over, his tail waggling.

The sibling duck had pined while she had been gone and demanded to be inside with the family for comfort.

Supplied Emma the duck is happy to home, blissfully unaware of the fuss she has caused.

Back to being inseparable, the pair have spent subsequent days splashing around the creek that borders the property.

And it seems Emma has been expressing her gratefulness by being less inclined to nip visitors, like the window cleaner she didn’t fancy recently.

Back to being queen of her realm, the little duck is just glad to be home.