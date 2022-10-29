Historic fence repurposed as bike stand at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts

Michael Murphy, left, Pete Chapman, Matt Reid, of Scott Construction, Dean St Germain, Jessica St Germain and Nelson Centre of Musical Arts director James Donaldson with the new bicycle stand made from remnants of a fence.

Retired engineer and inventor Pete Chapman has crafted a bike stand for the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts from remnants of a wrought iron fence that once surrounded the original building.

Formerly known as the Nelson School of Music, historic pictures show the fence ran around the corner site at the intersection of Collingwood and Nile streets. It is believed to have been installed shortly after the construction of the building in 1901.

In 2018, the centre reopened to the public after a multimillion-dollar redevelopment. That same year, a decision was made to limit the reinstatement of the fence to sections of the garden along Collingwood St. The unused remnants remained in storage.

Chapman, a lifelong Nelsonian who is an usher at the centre as well as a part-time caretaker, noticed bikes would be left outside the building at 3.15pm daily and offered to repurpose those remnants into a stand.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A plaque acknowledges the history of the bike stand outside the Nile St frontage of the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts.

The work had taken hours.

“You can’t weld cast iron – not easily,” Chapman said. “I had to play around.”

Fortunately, the rails were made from steel so Chapman welded the wheel stands to those rails, avoiding the iron posts. He also had to account for different-sized wheels on different-size cycles when he designed the stand.

Chapman had support. The team from Scott Construction helped move the remnants to its yard where Chapman worked on the stand. Nicholson Protective Coatings, Independent Kerb & Concrete and neighbour Michael Murphy also contributed time and resources to the project.

When it came time to position the completed bike stand, Chapman was clear about where it should be installed.

“Here, where I used to play as a kid,” he said, indicating the Nile St frontage of the building.

Nelson Centre of Musical Arts director James Donaldson described the new bike stand as “an inspired way to turn something that was built to keep people out of the building into a feature that helps us welcome people in”.

“Like the founders of our iconic Nelson taonga, Pete is one of those special people that can catch a vision, and make it happen,” Donaldson said. “He has created a genuinely functional sculpture that aligns brilliantly with the history of the building and the city, but will be used daily by generations of Nelsonians as they gather to make and enjoy music.”

There is more to come. Chapman plans to make a smaller stand from another remnant of the original fence, to be installed on the other side of the door along the Nile St frontage.