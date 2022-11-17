Wellington's favourite wine festival back after 3-year hiatus

Crowds are welcoming back Toast Martinborough, with only a few tickets remaining to this year’s event.

Toast Martinborough is breaking a dry spell this weekend with its return after a three-year break.

Organisers are hoping for a sell out of the popular South Wairarapa wine and food festival making its post-pandemic return on Sunday.

Event general manager Ariel Codde​ said with Sunday’s weather forecast looking favourable they are excited about this year’s festival.

“It’s just brilliant to see it all coming together.”

“It is really great to be moving forward with certainty and there’s a real festive, excited atmosphere about everything.”

Eight wineries were taking part on seven sites around the town with 20 bands are booked to perform throughout the day.

“Every site has their own vibe that they’re going for. There’s some great local bands, great Wellington ones and some bands that have travelled from further afield,” Codde said.

supplied Toast has been popular with wine and food lovers since it began in 1992.

Participating wineries included: Palliser Estate​, Luna Estate at Parehua Resort, Ata Rangi Vineyard​, Vynfields​, Tirohana​, Moy Hall and Te Kairanga​ joined by Martinborough Vineyard.

Nadia Lim and husband Carlos Bagrie will be featuring at various sites throughout the day, with a meet and greet in the Square and ‘in conversation’ stops at wineries.

Toast, as it is known by those familiar with the 30-year-old event, was postponed for two consecutive years due to the pandemic and was last held 2019.

Toast has gone paperless this year with all info available on a new app created for this year’s event. They have also done away for wristband payments and people can just use their cards and paywave.

Codde said as of Wednesday they had sold 7500 of the available 8500 tickets and were hopeful of a sellout by Sunday.

“We’ve still got a little bit more capacity, but we are very happy with the amount of tickets we have sold at the moment.”

The MetService forecast was for fine weather with the possibility of showers later in the day.

“I’m very hopeful that the weather is going to be kind to us this year,” Codde said.

Toast Martinborough is on Sunday, November 20 from 9:30am to 7pm.