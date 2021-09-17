How vaccine passports could impact festivals, cafes, work and our freedom

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran is one of a handful of people trialing the Iata travel pass app (first published April 2021).

Festival organisers want a clear instruction from the Government about vaccine requirements, as it works to release a “vaccine passport” in time for summer.

The Ministry of Health and Customs are working on the Government’s vaccine passport, which will be able to confirm if the holder has been vaccinated. The tool was first floated to allow for international travel, but is likely to be used domestically as well.

Restaurant owners are also asking the Government to make vaccine passports available for their industry, with almost two in three saying they see this as a tool for safer and steadier trading.

Heng Sinith/AP Students show off the COVID-19 vaccination pass before their morning classes at the Preah Sisowath high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Health experts say a vaccine passport, with better contact tracing, is New Zealand’s best chance at controlling Covid-19 without reliance on broad lockdowns. But these digital tools come with their own concerns. Used domestically, vaccine passports empower discrimination against the unvaccinated, potentially blocking their access to events, venues and businesses. Some worry about giving too much personal information to the Government.

These concerns have caused major debate internationally, with some leaders opting to ban vaccine passports altogether. In other states, they’ve become a part of everyday life and a requirement for anyone wanting to go to work, a café or the theatre.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Professor Des Gorman says employers will need to ask for proof of vaccination.

Vaccination requirements likely to become common in New Zealand

Emeritus professor Des Gorman​, a medical expert, says New Zealand’s current legislation will effectively force buinsesses to ask for proof of vaccination.

“I think it’s inevitable, but I think the public needs to be engaged in this process,” he says.

“The Health and Safety at Work Act requires employers take all practicable steps to keep their employees safe from harm. How could they claim to be doing that if they are allowing unvaccinated people onto the premises?”

As soon as something like a vaccination passport is easily accessible, he says there will be little excuse under the current legislation for businesses not to require proof of vaccination if that meant keeping their staff safe.

How vaccine passports work offshore

Thibault Camus/AP A protester holds a placard reading "No to the health pass" during a demonstration against the health pass, in Paris, on September 4.

Across Europe and some states in the US, proof of vaccination is now required to enter events, or bars and theatres. But it’s a sometimes controversial topic.

In the US, for instance, Florida's governor Ron DeSantis​ has rallied against vaccine passports and threatened to sue companies requiring proof of vaccination. But further north, in Illinois a vaccine passport system has been rolled out. It was used at Lollapalooza Chicago in August, a massive music festival which had 385,000 people attend.

Chris Urso/AP Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis has fought against introducing vaccine passports or requirements in his state.

The vaccination passport meant 90 per cent of attendees were vaccinated, and the other 10 per cent proved they’d tested negative in the 72 hours before the festival.

However, NBC reported there was some spread of Covid-19 at the festival. From the crowd, 203 tested positive for Covid-19.

Rob Grabowski/AP Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31, 2021 in Chicago.

A festival spokesperson told NBC the festival’s vaccine requirement encouraged people to get vaccinated, with 12 per cent of attendees citing Lollapalooza as their reason for getting vaccinated.

Over in Europe, countries such as France have mandated the use of its vaccine passport. From the end of September, anyone over the age of 12 in France who wants to do anything fun in public, or even just go to public meetings, must present their health pass. These are checked at theatres, museums, and when boarding long distance trains or flights. If you want to go clubbing, to bars, or a café in France, you now need to present your health pass.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images Parisians embrace the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions as cafés and restaurants in May, the first time in over six months that France has relaxed its Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Covid-19 is spreading in all these locations, but it’s worst in Florida where this week’s seven-day average is 12,192, meaning 56 in every 100,000 people are diagnosed with Covid-19 each day. For France, that’s 12 people, and in Illinois it’s 31.

New Zealand’s vaccination passport

New Zealand will be using similar technology to what’s used in Europe, says the Ministry of Health’s manager of national digital services, Michael Dreyer​.

He says a new tool, which they’re calling My Covid Record, will allow users to easily prove they’ve been vaccinated – hopefully by the end of this year.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff My Covid Record will join the NZ Covid Tracer App, in the latest digital tool to fight Covid-19.

The Ministry is working on an app, so people can prove if they’ve been vaccinated, but Dreyer says there will also be an option to present a printed certificate.

“These will most likely be in the form of a QR code that can be scanned and verified by local and foreign jurisdictions,” he says.

Hospitality industry wants vaccine passport roll-out

Restaurant owners say the Government should give them the ability to check the vaccine passports of customers.

In a Restaurant Association survey, 65 per cent of respondents said they want to be able to use vaccine passports domestically. However, 30 per cent said they did not support the introduction of vaccine passports for local use.

Restaurant Association boss Marisa Bidois​ says there were some concerns about how businesses would use a vaccine passport system, and if that could create division or leave staff facing a backlash from customers who disagree with the checks.

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois.

The survey showed 38.5 per cent of restaurants want to be able to use vaccine passports at every alert level. Another 26.4 per cent of respondents said they supported its use at alert level two or higher.

Bidois​ says the industry is waiting for more details about how the vaccine passport will be rolled out.

“Our business do want to keep staff and customers safe, and keep trading restrictions to a minimum. If this allowed business to trade freely that would be good.”

Kyle Bell/Supplied Rhythm and Vines operator Live Nation says it is looking at how to ensure high vaccination among attendees.

Festivals waiting for Government advice

Local festival promoters are closely watching how the world reacts to vaccine passports, and discussions are ongoing about whether to require attendees at summer festivals across the country be vaccinated.

Rhythm and Vines chief executive Kieran Spillane​ said they had taken note of their counterparts at Lollaplalloza. “We are working to get as many shows as possible on this model,” he and Live Nation NZ boss Mark Kneebone said in a statement.

Mitch Lowe, organiser of festivals such as Bay Dreams and Mardi Gras, says he is interested in including a vaccine passport check at his events – but more guidance from officials is necessary.

He says it would need to provide information such as if there’s a reason the user couldn’t be vaccinated, or should also hold information about previous Covid-19 test results – as is the case in other nations.

“We did have a discussion about [requiring attendees be vaccinated] yesterday, and we haven't decided yet. We are waiting to see what the Government stipulation is, and we will always adhere to that,” he says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Homegrown says it’s waiting for Government advice on vaccine requirements.

Andrew Tuck, the head of Homegrown, says he will watch to see how the other festivals play out before Homegrown goes ahead in March.

At this point, he and other festival organisers say the focus has been on contact tracing and keeping good records of attendees and contact details. If Government advice changed, to require vaccine passports he says this could be incorporated into the existing security checks.

“Our job is to keep people as safe as possible and if it’s deemed a vaccine passport is the best way to do that, while, I very much rely on the minister of health and director-general to come up with those ideas. I’ll let Ashley make those calls, and we’ll follow whatever he deems best.”

Better technology will reduce the need for lock-downs

Professor Gorman, who is critical of the Government response to Covid-19, says the country relies heavily on lockdowns due to a system which, when outbreaks occur, requires the population front up if they may be infected and remember where they’ve been.

“The current contact tracing system is based on two of the most fallible human qualities imaginable, honesty and memory,” he says.

“One of the prices we’ll pay, if we want to continue to suppress Covid-19, is continual electronic tracking ... and a domestic application of the vaccine passports.”

There are major ethical, economic and medical questions around how best to respond to Covid-19, Gorman says, and they require the entire country to engage in the debate.

Thibault Camus/AP A protester holds a placard reading "No to the health pass" during a demonstration against the health pass in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France.

Offshore, there have been protests in France, the US and other countries as some fight against monitoring, vaccine passports, and continued Covid-19 restrictions.

“If society is going to give up liberties and freedoms, we have to consider what is an acceptable risk. How far does this go? It depends on your appetite for risk,” Gorman says.

“If you want to reduce the need for lockdown to as close to zero as you can get, then you will not be going to the supermarket without a vaccine passport,” he says.

iStock Customs is working to include vaccination checks at the border.

Covid passports the key to international travel

The Ministry of Health’s My Covid Record app is following a standard called EU Digital COVID Certificate, which it says will allow New Zealanders to prove their vaccination status when travelling, and vice versa.

“Some other jurisdictions have chosen to go down different routes in terms of standard. We may need to support these separately, but we are hoping they will all be interoperable,” Dreyer says.

A Customs Service spokeswoman says the agency is working on systems to verify the vaccine passports of other nations.

IATA/Supplied The IATA Travel Pass stores Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.

“Customs’ traveller health declaration system would allow a traveller to make a pre-travel declaration about their health status, including their vaccination status. The aim is that this information will be verified digitally prior to travel to New Zealand.”

Air New Zealand is already trailing an app, the IATA Travel Pass, to prove if its customers have been vaccinated or recently received a Covid-19 test.