'Crazy' Kiwi travels to war-torn Ukraine to fundraise for animals

They called him “crazy” – but when Tim Groenendaal saw how the war was affecting animals in Ukraine, he jumped on a plane to the besieged country to help on the ground.

Now the 50-year-old Aucklander has launched a campaign, Animals for Animals, in a bid to raise NZ$39,271 for Ukrainian animals. By Thursday the project had raised NZ$10,943.

Supplied/Supplied Tim Groenendaal in Ukraine with Yustyna Dusan from UAnimals (left) and Nataliia Popova from Wild Animal Rescue (right).

His desire to help started with a now famous photo Groenendaal saw in February. The image showed a woman carrying a German Shepherd over her shoulders as she walked – reportedly 17km – to the Polish border.

“I think the dog was elderly, and couldn’t do it any more, so she put it over her shoulders,” he said.

“[Animals are] wholly reliant on us to help. I thought, like many people, what can I do to help?”

Groenendaal got in contact with UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare charity that helps animals during the war, and offered to travel to Ukraine to assist.

“They were like, are you crazy?”

But he left New Zealand on March 27 and on May 6, from Ukraine, he launched Animals for Animals – a campaign designed to raise funds and awareness for UAnimals.

Through his own Instagram page, as well as his recently launched Animals for Animals page he hopes to bring awareness by giving voices to the animals themselves.

“I'm Jessie. I don't need any new toys for a while ... I hope heaps of animals from around the world join me to be part of our massive Animals For Animals gang,” he wrote in one post in early May.

“It’s a bit of a gimmick, but it hasn’t been done before,” he says.

“I didn’t want it to be another platform or channel that [just showed bleak material].”

Groenendaal’s time in Ukraine comes after a colourful and varied career which has seen him work as an artist manager and promoter in the entertainment industry - helping Anika Mopa secure her first major label deal with Atlantic Records, and later launching a spin-off stage show of Dancing With the Stars.

He has also been a board member with SAFE for Animals over the last three years, and these days, together with his partner, Xavier Black, owns and runs a couple of boutique bed and breakfasts on Waiheke Island, and in the historic gold mining town of St Bathans, Central Otago.

During the Ukraine shelter visits, Groenendaal has come across foxes, lions, cats and other wild animals, but overwhelmingly, he says, they are filled with dogs. One was housing about 3,500 when he visited.

He says in the early days of the invasion, people had to make difficult decisions regarding their pets.

“A lot of people don’t have cars here, particularly in the main cities,” he says.

Instagram Tim Groenendaal with dog Jessie before leaving New Zealand.

Because of that, many people fleeing their homes were either leaving a dog in a locked house with as much food as possible (the local police were great at breaking into houses to rescue animals, Groenendaal says), or just letting their dog go. The result has been an overwhelming number of abandoned dogs being taken in by local shelters.

Groenendaal is due to return to New Zealand on Monday, but is still hoping to reach the fundraising target.

“Sometimes we need to be their voice, and take responsibility for them in certain times of need,” he says.