Hillary Clinton shares dance floor photo in support of Finnish PM Sanna Marin

Extending a hand of solidarity to Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who drew heavy criticism over her “taste” in partying, former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tagged her in a tweet with a photo of herself in a crowded club with the caption, "Keep dancing".

Clinton's latest photo of herself dancing with a big smile on her face was taken in a club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while she was still Secretary of State.

"As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State," she wrote.

Marin quickly replied to the post, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," with a heart emoji.

Marin found herself in the midst of a controversy over a recently leaked video showing her dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities at her private home.

Critics claimed the video was an inappropriate display of behaviour for a prime minister, while many others, now including Clinton, have defended the leader's right to enjoy a private event with friends.

Twitter Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin has defended her private life after a video of her letting her hair down and partying with friends was leaked online.

The 36-year-old politician is the world's youngest prime minister.

Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times.

"I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work."

But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July. Marin again apologised.

Clinton, who is 74, headed the State Department from 2009 to 2013 under US President Barack Obama.

She fought the US elections in 2016 as the Democratic candidate. Though heavily favoured, she lost to real estate magnate Donald Trump in a stunning upset.

- Hindustan Times