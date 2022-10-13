Sorry, Gen X, the thumbs up emoji is actually hostile

Kea Kids News checks in with the students of Greytown School to find out which emojis pass the cool test.

While Gen X may have spent longer in the office, digital natives Gen Z are now calling the shots on which emojis can make or break a workplace environment.

Gen Zers, those born between 1997 and 2012, have banded together to end the use of the thumbs up emoji and multiple others while at work, saying they viewed the symbol as “rude.”

In a post to Reddit, one user said they were “not adult enough to be comfortable with the thumbs up emoji reaction.”

Other working Gen Zers took to the comments to voice their agreement, with one commenter writing the emoji came across as “hostile” and there is a “generational communication culture difference.”

READ MORE:

* Call declined: Why Gen Z won’t pick up the phone

* Generation X are like 'second rate sandwich fillings', so what have they achieved?

* Generation X is the forgotten generation about to rule the roost



“For younger people (I’m 24 for reference) the thumbs-up emoji is used to be really passive-aggressive,” they said.

“It’s super rude if someone just sends you a thumbs up.

“Took me a bit to adjust and get out of my head that it means they’re mad at me.”

You might want to think again before you send your young co-workers a thumbs up.

Another person wrote they viewed the thumbs up as “unfriendly.”

“I don’t know why but it seemed a little bit hostile to me, like an acknowledgement but kind of saying ‘I don’t really care/am not interested’? Don’t know if that’s the way you feel but I got used to it in time and I’m just as bad for sending a thumbs up now,” they said.

Even worse than the thumbs up, commenters agreed, is the red heart emoji.

“To me, the heart is reserved for friends and family, and has a more intimate meaning of love, while thumbs up is just simple agreeing,” said a commenter.

Markus Winkler/Unsplash Be careful before using emojis in the workplace.

“I actually find a heart emoji weird for work messages. I use heart emojis for things like when someone says ‘I got a new kitten,’ or ‘Susie did a really great job,’” another user added.

Commenters also signalled out the “OK” hand sign, checkmark, poo, cry-laughing face, monkey covering eyes, clapping hands, lipstick kiss mark, and grimacing face as inappropriate for the workplace.

The generational divide in emoji translations is nothing new – in 2021, Gen Z came after Millennials for their use of the cry-laughing face emoji, claiming it wasn’t “cool.”

UNSPLASH The thumbs up can be seen as ‘unfriendly’.

The rewriting of emoji translations doesn’t end there, however – so many other emojis have had the cool labels ripped off of them and put into exile.

So next time you plan on pressing send on an emoji to your younger co-worker, you might want to think twice.