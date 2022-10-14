Boomers, sorry to say it, but your GIFs are cringe too

GIFs might play on an endless loop, but their time is running out – according to Giphy itself, the firm behind the once-popular image format.

Before you lament this as another takedown by woke Gen-Z warriors, know that the company’s value has dropped USD$200m (NZD$355m) since its 2016 peak and that Giphy specifically said that “cringe” boomers are to blame.

“They have fallen out of fashion as a content form, with younger users in particular describing gifs as ‘for boomers’ and ‘cringe’,” the company’s filing to the Competition and Markets Authority in the US revealed.

Now a relic used exclusively by millennial elders and boomers alike, if you’re still replying in GIF format, your social media could do with a Gen-Z makeover.

READ MORE:

* Sorry, Gen X, the thumbs up emoji is actually hostile

* How well do you speak emoji?

* This is why you can hear this 'silent GIF'



Once upon a time (in 2014), the New York Museum of Modern Art put on an exhibit of reaction GIFs, titled “Moving Image as Gesture” – but, call it what you want to call it, the GIF is cheugy, passé, and deeply uncool.

The GIF, invented in 1987, is firmly a millennial itself – meaning it’s starting to feel the pangs of age along with some lower back pain.

The GIF keyboard in WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook led to GIF-oversaturation, as the Homer Simpson fading into a hedge, Leonardo DiCaprio raising a toast, and Donald Glover running into a burning room with pizza boxes dominated our message threads.

In a post to Reddit regarding Giphy’s decline, one commenter said: “Thinking gifs were in fashion is cringe.”

Another criticised their use in office culture, and commented: “The sheer volume of GIFs used by 40+ professionals on Slack and Teams can't be good for the brand.”

Being the Internet, it is never long before the conversation leans into conspiracy theories, with another Reddit user pointing to TikTok as the architect of the GIF’s decline: “I wonder if this is an orchestrated action by TikTok to remove a player in the market.”

Gen-Z is framed as the culprit behind many crimes – they don’t want to work any more, they don’t want to have kids – but millennial taste is a victim of its own

Let your keyboard be a space for learning – if you’re fearing irrelevance, you could use more memes like Gen Zers do.

While the GIF might in the autumn of its existence, losing followers just before its fall, you don’t need to be.