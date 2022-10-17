Ellipsis, Bitmoji, acronyms: The texting tools you need to ditch to keep your cool

Jonny Mahon-Heap is a Culture reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: Text etiquette can feel like a maze of thorns: what’s in your emoji canon, whether speech-to-text is turned on and how you style your Bitmoji might show your age.

Gen-Z is creative with grammar, punctuation, and memes. In time, language evolves, and modern text etiquette has said goodbye to GIFs and declared war on the thumbs-up emoji.

Without trying to force a war between the generations, one thing Gen-Z won’t inherit from Gen-X is their texting style.

If you understand how a beeper works, or you’re excited blink​-182 is touring, the verbal stylings of your texts might need a check-up.

Unsplash The ellipsis has a menacing aura.

My Bitmoji is looking good – can I show them off?

Boomer or zoomer, the Bitmoji is a bit basic: they are mega-popular with millennials and the sheer volume of them in the comment section on Facebook Marketplace can be a bit triggering.

Unless you’re keeping Mark Zuckerberg company in his lonely metaverse, there’s no need to make a Bitmoji – iMessage inboxes already runneth over with boomer bitmojis in lieu of replies.

Pictured with the Eiffel Tower or the Mona Lisa, your Bitmoji may tour Europe more often than you – but your cheugy cartoon counterpart is best kept to yourself.

Jonny Mahon-Heap/Supplied Bitmoji is out.

Brb, just checking if acronyms are still in

It’s important to know your audience, and your acronyms: lol does not mean lots of love. “Thinking of you at the funeral today. Lol.” – will send the wrong message.

A relic of previous generations, we once had Swalk (sealed with a loving kiss), cmb (call me back) and iohis4u (I only have eyes for you) – a long, long time when 140 characters cost you 20c.

However, along with flip phones and Al Gore some things never made the transition from Tumblr to text message: lmao, rofl, and ttyl included.

Today, only lol endures – lol works like punctuation, it’s a full stop, it’s adaptable and it’s a symbol of understanding (“I’ve got the wrong date lol” takes responsibility and softens the blow).

Lol is a strong tool in your texting arsenal – you’re not taking things too seriously, you’re defusing any tension and suggesting a basic empathy.

What slang should I use, fam?

Don’t drag me, but when Gen-X uses slang, the vibes are off – no cap.

Miscommunications start wars, end relationships, and, worst of all, give off bad vibes – those who appropriate Gen-Z slang are doing all of the above.

Whether you’re looking snatched or ready to pop off – stay with age-appropriate written expression.

And ellipsis...

From ominous to downright sinister... the ellipsis has a controversial cross-generational touch.

To Gen-Z, the ellipsis gives cause for concern: the most innocuous phrase becomes offputting: “There’s mail for you….” (unpaid parking tickets?), “Dinner is ready…”(are you mad at me?) “Hello, it’s me….” (... Adele?).

It’s a wall of punctuation, three dots that say ‘do not cross’: they will have your offspring replying ‘STOP’ to your messages, in the hopes of unsubscribing.

Does the ellipsis war off spammers (who seem to have my Dad on speed-dial?)? Do the three dots suggest we take a breath between sentences? Did your thumb slip?

Which brings us to...

Are we still using emojis?

Gen-Z’s emoji fluency is hard to master.

Only they know when to use the eclipse moon emoji (suggesting something is shady, but you’re comfortable with that), the manicure emoji (meaning you did a great job), and the lopsided smile (which implies something is unhinged, but you’re down with it).

Coming of age today means there’s no time to put caps lock on – just tap in an obscure emoji and there’s your response (this feels like quiet quitting, but it’s actually just being smart).

Are CAPS ever ok?

To avoid sounding like one of those Joe Biden campaign emails asking for donations, choose less capitaliatision: When You Do It Like This – You Look Like A Billboard.

Gen-Z prefer lower-case – even for first names and proper nouns.

What about phone calls?

Just don’t.