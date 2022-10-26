Get it on: 'Transactional' sex needs a rethink, says sexologist

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

“Transactional” sex is a negative outcome of the sexual revolution, somatic sexologist Morgan Penn says.

The pleasure advocate, sex educator and co-host of The Trainee Sexologist podcast told Simon Bridges on the latest edition of Generally Famous that those who treat sex like a “commodity” were forgetting “the deep reverence” needed for the act.

“I think that there is the detrimental side of the sexual freedom and sexual revolution that we are going through, people are treating sex like it's just a commodity, and forgetting the deep reverence for the fact that two bodies are more connecting and sharing and having a really intimate moment,” she said on the podcast.

“Their feelings or hormones are all these things that go into it, that will change us, and we want to bond the way that humans are designed.

“The way that we are treating sex a lot these days does make it easier for – I hate that we are generalising with gender – men to just come in, like tap and gap, get what they need, you know.

“Sex just seems to be transactional.”

Penn was in two minds when asked if she agreed with the view that hyper-liberalism and sexualisation encourages females to imitate masculine sexuality, but that isn’t good for the wellbeing of women.

“Do you know what my initial feeling in my body is, like I kind of believe that,” she said.

“I reckon both can exist at once, because I think yes, it’s your body, you can choose what you want to do with it, you can be loud and proud, you can just follow pleasure and you can have whatever you want and that can be so empowering.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sexologist Morgan Penn chats to Simon Bridges on his Generally Famous podcast.

Penn said a significant percentage of her clients were physically disconnected from their sexuality.

The treatment for those dysfunctions often involved Yoni mapping, or a mindful vaginal massage.

“So Yoni is another word for everything that's in the genital region for a woman, so that's like (the) vulva, vagina, womb space and that is about finding the landscape.

“So many women don't actually know, and men actually, they don't actually understand their genitals, what parts of what they do, where they live, what size they are.

“I educate women on their bodies by touching, it's the body-mind integration that needs to happen because there's such a disconnect.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Simon Bridges (right) and Morgan Penn.

She estimated that 30% of her work involved reestablishing sexual connection, often for women who had experienced birth trauma.

“I have women that come to me that are in their 60s that are like ‘I'm dead down there, you know, I haven't been touched, I can't touch myself, I can't feel anything’.

“The moment that we start unravelling and touching, they're like ‘whoa, that feels good, oh my God, I can feel something’.

“So it's about this reconnection and this understanding that there's nothing dead down there it's you know, it's alive, the p.... is a shape shifter, she changes, and she's very quick to respond once we connect in them.”

Penn recalled one of her most successful treatments allowed a client to get pregnant.

“A lot of women that have got vaginismus, which means that they are experiencing painful sex, their vagina has literally shut up shop, those vaginal walls have clamped down.

“It's physically impossible to get anything inside them, tampons, fingers, penis, and this couple have been together for five years, never had penetrative sex, deeply desired a baby, and thought that was never going to happen.

“She'd been to pelvic floor physios, couldn't get the help she needed, and then she'd heard about me.”

The woman slowly made progress in the area through the months that Penn worked with her via Zoom.

“She just emailed me on Monday to tell me that she is pregnant. That just makes my heart burst.”

The majority of Penn’s clients were hetero normal couples with different libidos.

“I probably see that (men who have higher libido than their female partners) probably 60% of the time, but 40% of the time it is women wanting it more than men,” Penn told Bridges.

“I guess it's probably because of my age as well but a lot of couples in their 30s...they fall in love, the sex is really hot for a couple of years and then like men deeply fall in love and what happens on a hormonal level is that men don't feel like they need to spread their seed any more.

“They feel safe, they feel loved, and the sex just dies off. For women, they want to feel desired. They think, ‘oh my God, like what's wrong with me? You don't love me any more, you don't desire me any more’.”

