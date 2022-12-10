My Favourite Things: Finn Andrews on Ab Fab, Beetlejuice and hats

The man in the hat, Finn Andrews is back with new music from his band, The Veils. Since signing a record deal at just 16, Andrews has released five albums, as well as teaming up to make music for some of the biggest names in film and TV - directors Tim Burton, Paolo Sorrentino, and appearing in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks remake. The band has a new album out early next year, but for now, fans can enjoy a taster - new single No Limit of Stars is out now.

TV show

I was ostensibly raised by three TV shows: The Simpsons, Big Train and Absolutely Fabulous. When you boil it down, my entire personality is basically a mixture of those three things.

Song

My partner and I recently had a baby, and I've been making her playlists, which is a good way to work out which songs you treasure most. What would I want to hear first when I first arrived on earth? The answer appears to be Turiya and Ramakrishna by Alice Coltrane, Love Me Tender and The Song of the Sea by Tsegue-Maryam Guebou.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

It’s perhaps a little sad how much I enjoy going to the supermarket - I just find it wonderful how many things are there whenever you want them. Mussels and candy floss and mixed nuts and pain killers. We all used to live in caves. It’s crazy when you think about it.

Book

John Steinbeck's East of Eden had a pretty lasting effect on me - I like those epic, cross-generational novels. Jeffrey Eugenides' Middlesex was great for that too. Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities is probably the book I've read the most amount of times, so I suppose that makes it my favourite.

Supplied The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa by Gian Lorenzo Bernini is "so unspeakably brilliant", Andrews says.

Piece of art

The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa by Gian Lorenzo Bernini. Bernini described The Ecstasy as his “least bad work”, which you could say is a tad modest given the way it ostensibly bends reality around you. Teresa and the Seraph are made of carrara marble, but the rest of the chapel is ornately decorated with black, green and yellow marble, as well as alabaster and lapis lazuli, making the whole appear almost as a glistening, iridescent box of jewels. Just so unspeakably brilliant.

Item of clothing

I mean, it's going to be a hat isn't it.

Podcast

I've been listening to lots of interviews with the frankly incredible Will MacAskill recently. There are some great ones on the 80,000 Hours Podcast. At 28, he is the youngest person ever to be made a professor at Oxford, and he helped start a really brilliant community and research field called Effective Altruism which endeavours to help people donate money to the most worthy causes. It feels like it really is changing the world for the better.

Movie

I fall somewhere between Beetlejuice and Apocalypse Now depending on the day I’m having.

Supplied A selection of Finn Andrews' favourite things.

Destination

Home for sure.

Person

My partner and my daughter.

Job

Oh, undoubtedly this one. The whole thing is patently ridiculous, money is completely unpredictable, you're plagued with anxiety most of the time, but it sure beats working for a living.