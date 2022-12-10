Reunited across borders this Christmas, and it feels so good

This Christmas will be the first coming together of Chardayne Kochwasser’s whānau and her husband’s family.

For the past few years, being able to travel to see friends and family has been tough. Border restrictions, MIQ lotteries, and increased travel costs have made those far away feel even further. But this Christmas, that international divide has lessened - somewhat. Clementine Widdowson spoke to three Kiwis about the beauty of reuniting.

The holiday season of 2021 was not what many Kiwis had hoped for. With the Omicron variant raging and the MIQ lottery making celebrating together a matter of luck (and money, for anyone not coming back long term), many of us remained separated from those we’d already been missing for a long time.

This year a version of normality has returned, but living oceans apart from loved ones will never be the same. Travelling between countries had been, for anyone with the right passport and some money, a certainty of contemporary life, and relatively easy.

But living through a period in which it was suddenly not only severely restricted, but in many cases impossible, has created a shift for anyone divided between two places. Being unable to be together when we most needed to has surely altered our roving psyche. Digital connection might have helped bridge the divide, but it has proved a poor imitation for the connectedness forged through physical proximity. Nearness still matters.

In an ode to being able to reach and touch our people for the festive season, we spoke to three Kiwis living the international divide about the beauty of being reunited and the ups, downs and in betweenness of the holiday visit – stepping out of our own routines, recalibrating to fit in with others, the familiar but different rhythm of life being back with those who know us so well.

“During the pregnancy I’ve been homesick quite a lot,” says 30-year-old Chardayne Kochwasser, speaking from the town of Fulda, Germany, about an hour by train from Frankfurt.

“I would be feeling low, and my husband would say, what can I do for you? And I'm like, I just want my mum. There's something about having your own mum [with you], you just want a hug or you just want to cry on her shoulder.”

Stuff Chardayne Kochwasser with her grandmother and mother.

Kochwasser is a few weeks away from giving birth to her third child, and just days away from seeing her mum, who will soon be boarding a plane for Germany.

It’s been three long years since Kochwasser saw her family, who are all in Aotearoa. She last made it home to New Zealand in September 2019 to celebrate the first birthday of her eldest child, now 4.

Kochwasser grew up and spent most of her life in Wellington, until she met her husband at a military tattoo – a traditional showcase of martial performance and music including bagpipes and marching bands – in Switzerland. She was part of the Lochiel Marching group, and he was a drum major.

“He's full-on German. And because I'm Māori Samoan, my parents were actually really surprised [when we got together].”

Coming from a close family, keeping in regular contact with her parents and four sisters back home has been incredibly important for her during this time apart. Her son, the first boy in the family, was born in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

Stuff Kira (l-r), Marco, Chardayne and Gerry Kochwasser.

“I did deal with postpartum depression [after the birth of] my son, and that was because of Covid, and you know, being isolated from everybody.”

Her grandmother passed away in 2021, and it hasn’t quite hit her yet, being removed from the intimacy of family grieving that helps to absorb loss. Experiencing huge personal change in a time in which the world seemed to pause has been disorienting.

While separated from her parents and sisters, and growing her own family, Kochwasser has been navigating a new culture and language, and also wanting to help her kids grow a connection to their Māori and Samoan heritage while living far away.

“We talk to my family every day. So I always tell my parents [to] teach them something.”

She’s missed the food, seeing the ocean, and the openness of people in Aotearoa, as well as family celebrations. But it’s the little moments that really stay with her, like a late night trip to Pak’nSave with her sister to get chocolate.

Stuff “I think the pandemic definitely taught me more about the value of family and life in general. I appreciated my parents much more, being away. [I have] more appreciation for family, and being present with family,” Chardayne Kochwasser says.

She has a few apprehensions: “So my sister and I actually talked about this… what if I get reminded of how annoyed I get with [mum]? Because when you're apart for so long, you forget about all those, you know, little things that may annoy you.”

But any worry is outweighed by her excitement.

It’s started to snow in Fulda, and she’s planning to take her mum to the town’s Christmas markets. There's a lot to look forward to.

All of her family back home are learning German, and they are going to visit for the baptism of Kochwasser’s children. It will be the first coming together of her and her husband’s family.

Plus, there will be a wedding to celebrate next year, when her sister, who put her wedding on hold until Kochwasser is able to return with her husband and kids, will finally tie the knot.

For now, she is busy getting ready for the new baby’s arrival, and her mum’s.

“Finally, after all these months and months of waiting, it's just a few days now.”

Stuff “It has just been one thing after another, including the pandemic in between,” Pakeeza Rasheed says.

In 2018, Pakeeza Rasheed was a newlywed looking forward to calling a new city home, as she planned her move to Houston, Texas, US.

But her New York-born husband ended up having to head there without her. Just three weeks after Rasheed was married, her father passed away.

“I stayed, for about a year, to be with mum and to do whatever I could for the family,” she says.

Eventually, Rasheed left for Houston, intending to return to Aotearoa for a visit soon. That plan quickly became close to impossible as Covid hit.

“It’s just been one thing after another, including the pandemic in between,” says the 37-year-old lawyer.

Stuff Pakeeza Rasheed has been spending time looking after her sister’s three children.

But there was another reason Rasheed had to stay put – she was waiting on a green card, and until she got it she couldn’t travel or work.

The processing time for that was impacted by pandemic-induced staff shortages that created unprecedented delays. Rasheed says it took two years to get hers.

Meanwhile, she and her husband lived in their one-bedroom apartment in a self-imposed lockdown, while the Covid numbers climbed and Texas officials did little to curb the spread. Outside was a place they’d had no time to explore together.

“We essentially didn't do anything for two years. You know, 2020, 2021, we had massive holidays planned and all kinds of stuff. We were newlyweds, we were going to do all the fun stuff that you do.”

Stuff Pakeeza Rasheed’s sister convinced her to tell her mum she was arriving a day later than she actually was, to surprise her.

Then, after years away, when it seemed like a trip home was becoming a realistic possibility, Rasheed and her husband were rear-ended in a horrific car accident in which the other driver died.

“I couldn't walk and I couldn't use my right arm after the accident. I've been in physical therapy now for eight months, and finally in September I was able to use my right arm and start walking with a lot less pain. I just told my husband I really want to go home, I have to see my mum… I just want to go home and have my mum make me some really nice food and look after me for a bit.”

Loaded up with painkillers, a special pillow and a list of exercises prescribed by her doctor that she thinks probably made her unpopular with those seated nearby, Rasheed boarded a plane home.

Her sister convinced her to tell her mum she was arriving a day later than she actually was, to surprise her. It didn’t go down so well, as her mum was in the midst of getting the house ready for her arrival. But despite that first little bump, finally being with her family has been as joyful as she’d hoped.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Far away whānau re-unite as Auckland's borders reopen, including 'super-Aunty' Lucy O'Shea who got to meet her niece Poppy in emotional airport introduction.

“It's been great. I think my mum has really loved having me here. And my brother is coming as well – my brother is in Sydney… he left around the same time I did, so she hasn't seen him either, in over three years… she’s really excited about that.”

Rasheed has been enjoying the comfort of home cooking, something she’d really been missing and she’s been spending time looking after her sister’s three children, doing lots of kid stuff. But time has been going fast.

“It just feels like the blink of an eye… It is going to be really, really hard [to say goodbye].”

But leaving her mum and siblings also means seeing her husband again, as work commitments meant he was unable to come with her.

“I miss my husband… and, you know, getting back into a routine… I definitely don’t have a routine when I’m here on holidays.”

Stuff Recent years have created a strong desire in Blair Jones for closer connection with his family in Aotearoa.

Blair Jones, 40, met his Swedish partner, Emma Ong-Pålsson, when they were both living in Melbourne. She missed her family, so they decided to make the move to Sweden in August 2019. Their daughter was born in 2021 and now Jones is finally able to bring her to Aotearoa to meet family there for the first time.

“But we always thought it'd be easy enough just to jump on a plane and come back. So it’s been a lot longer than we anticipated,” he says.

Introducing his young daughter to his dad is something Jones has spent a lot of time thinking about.

“That's the bit that makes me quite emotional. From the first experience of calling my dad and telling him he's going to be a granddad and just hearing how much that meant to him, going through these experiences and not having him there to share it with me was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be.”

Stuff Blair Jones, his Swedish partner, Emma Ong-Pålsson and their daughter.

Jones and his partner have been trying to familiarise their daughter with her New Zealand family through regular video calls and showing her photos.

“She's at a funny age, like when we're on calls with [dad],” says Jones, “she might be trying to draw something with the crayon… and she'll try and give him the crayon to start drawing. You can feel that she knows who they are, but it's still through a phone.”

Jones is looking forward to “running around barefoot on the grass” when he gets home, but he’s aware there will be an adjustment period, and at least some familial friction. “I mean, the last time I spent two months in the same household as my dad, I would have been 16 years old.”

Thanks to the support the Swedish government provides to families, they’re able to stay in Aotearoa for a while.

“We really tried our best to push this holiday as long as we could… to try and cram as much as I can in for the next two months with my dad and my extended family,” Jones says.

“I have no doubt that during the trip I'm going to feel like I don't want to leave. And [with] my daughter, I’m just hoping that she connects with my family. And I know she will, but [I hope it’s] at a level where she remembers who they are and that it's not a faded memory.”

Stuff Blair Jones and Emma Ong-Pålsson’s daughter was born in Sweden in 2021 and the happy dad is finally able to bring her to NZ to meet family for the first time.

While recent years have created a strong desire in Jones for closer connection with his family in Aotearoa, whether he and his partner will remain in Sweden or relocate to his home at some point is an evolving decision.

“Of course, you know, having two families in two countries, it’s always going to be a conversation of where we want to be, and I think the answer to that question is around what sort of lifestyle we want to give our child whilst trying to please you know, both of us as individuals.”

For now, feeling all the joy of this coming reunion is the focus.

“[Dad's] probably trying to stay pretty cool about it, but the messages are ramping up a little bit,” says Jones.

“I'm trying to keep relaxed myself, but I know I'll be an emotional wreck when I get over too.”