The most watched videos on TikTok this year

From viral lip synchs and chocolate giraffes to flashbacks and chicken shop dances, TikTok continued to dominate as the social media powerhouse to beat.

The numbers clocked up by TikTok’s top trends of 2022 are mind-boggling – over 1 billion active monthly users chalked up billions of views on the most popular videos.

Jonny Mahon-Heap/Stuff Lizzo became the Queen of TikTok, Louis Theroux’s rap career resurfaced, and butter boards spread wide in 2022.

Whether TikTok was resurfacing forgotten raps, creating bonkers new food trends, or simply falling in love with the humble corn, we spent hours (and hours) enthralled.

According to TikTok, these were the trends that defined the app in 2022 – in their ubiquity, they could not be swiped away, as they sparked conversations, launched careers, and opened the portal to millions of new users.

To make sense of the TikTok multiverse, we bring you the trends from their respective categories, as we reveal the top meme, dance, song, and video of the year.

The meme – Rosalía’s gum-chewing

In an image, Rosalía summed up the mood of a generation.

Sometimes, a gesture is enough to spell out what’s on everyone’s minds – the clip of Spain’s genre-bending pop star Rosalía forcefully chewing gum, hips slightly popped, wearing a look of light disdain on her face.

Thousands of fans channelled the nonchalance – at Rosalía concerts worldwide, the adoring crowd will screw up their face to mimic their pop idol.

The dance – Jiggle Jiggle by Louis Theroux

A little-known, near-forgotten Louis Theroux bit from TikTok star Amelia Dimoldenberg’s popular Chicken Shop Videos resurfaced this year, remixed into a rap that became the defining dance trend of 2022.

The viral rap track sparked a dance movement, with users posting their take on the unlikely rap star’s new track.

TikTok said Jiggle Jiggle ended the year as the app's eighth most-played song.

The pop star – Lizzo

Lizzo was 2022’s Queen of TikTok.

Her anthem About Damn Time was credited with the post-lockdown dancefloor resurgence, as creators shared their own versions of the artfully simple choreography.

With 26 million TikTok followers, Lizzo was the No. 1 music artist on the platform, and About Damn Time was the app’s No. 4 top-trending song.

The influencer – Dylan Mulvaney

US influencer Dylan Mulvaney became a star with her Days of Girlhood series, which led to an invitation for a sit-down meeting with Joe Biden at the White House. The 25-year-old shares deeply personal stories of her medical milestones and covers trans issues with comedy and flair.

The Gen-Z icon welcomes her millions of followers to her transition journey, but fans flock to her feed as much for style tips as for inspirational advice.

The influencer’s Stepford-adjacent style has already bagged her deals with major brands including CeraVe, MAC, and Neutrogena.

The breakout – Emily Mariko

For a moment, you could not blink without a video of Emily Mariko tracking past your field of vision – the influencer nodding sagely as she happily tucked into another salmon and rice dish.

Mariko became a TikTok superstar courtesy of her easy-to-make recipes and the ASMR-quality of her videos.

Healthy-eating videos are already an incredibly popular genre on the app, but the fresh-faced influencer shot to the top of everyone’s feeds with her trick of putting an ice cube on top of leftover rice.

There was, of course, no wizardry or special alchemy that made Mariko’s food so famous – the food is attractive, as is Mariko, and the ‘farmers’ market only’ vibe of her fridge turned on many followers.

The recipe – butter boards

"With enough butter, anything is good," Julia Child famously said.

TikTok users spread that maxim as widely as they could this year, as the controversial butter board became a cultural lightning rod, sparking debate over food hygiene, party platters, and #FoodTok itself.

The food trend took over TikTok, encouraging users to smear slabs of butter on their chopping boards, decorate with herbs, fig jam, fresh figs, hot honey and walnuts.

But the backlash was swift, as users argued that the double-dipping and cracks of the chopping board made the butter board an unhygienic, non-Covid friendly option.

The icon, the legend, and the moment – Corn Kid

It’s Corn!

For a moment, everything was corn. ‘The Corn Kid’, aka Tariq, (his family requested that they are only identified by their first names) went supernova thanks to his profoundly adorable video on the Recess Therapy TikTok channel, which features Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s interviews with New York children.

An appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, red carpet premiers, and brand deals ensued – the video had been perfect fodder for the TikTok algorithm, with its cute lead, catchy catchphrases, and #FoodTok-friendly content.

The biggest of them all – French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon

Proving that there is no formula for fame, this video of a French pâtisserie chef constructing a life-size giraffe from chocolate was the platform’s most-viewed video in 2022.

The chef pours vast sheets of liquid chocolate into baking dishes, before smoothing, combing, and fashioning the milk chocolate into an extremely lifelike giraffe’s body.

The video, uploaded by chef Amaury Guichon has 309 million views at the time of writing, and making Guichon the most-followed chef in the world.

Like any viral video on TikTok, the process is oddly mesmerising – there’s no accounting for taste (and who knows that the animal ended up tasting like, or if it was edible at all) but we suppose it’s a positive thing that, for once, the internet could all agree on something.