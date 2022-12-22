US woman 'stole' lotto tickets at a holiday gift exchange - and won more than $270,000

Lori Janes scratched off the lotto ticket she'd just won at her company's white elephant gift exchange last week, unaware that what was underneath would change her life.

The first icon she swept away revealed she'd won US$20,000 (NZ$31,740). The second: another US$20,000. The third: US$20,000 more.

As a dozen co-workers egged her on, Janes kept scratching, and she kept winning. The 45-year-old office manager at a Louisville, Kentucky, US dental office hit on all 15 spots, winning the top US$175,000 (NZ$277,727) prize in the Kentucky Lottery's Hit the Jackpot scratch-off game.

The windfall turned her company's white elephant gift exchange - normally an opportunity to offload tchotchkes, amuse with gag gifts or delight the unsuspecting with a modest treat - into a watershed moment for Janes and her family. A week after collecting a post-tax cheque of US$124,250 (about NZ$197,000), Janes told The Washington Post she's still reeling.

READ MORE:

* US Powerball: Single ticket wins record $3.4b jackpot

* Small Belgian village shares $236 million lottery win

* Lottery store owner gets $1m after selling winning $2b ticket



"I cried again today," she said Tuesday (local time). "Goodness gracious, it's been emotional."

Janes' good fortune almost didn't happen. Michelle, the co-worker who brought the lottery tickets to the gift exchange, planned on getting something else, a US$25 gift card to Von Maur, one of her favourite department stores. Being a procrastinator, Michelle didn't get there in time, forcing her on the morning of the gift exchange to go with her Plan B.

While it wasn't her original plan, lotto tickets were very much on brand for Michelle, who didn't want The Post to identify her by her full name, according to Janes. She routinely carries US$1 scratch-offs to hand out randomly "as an expression of thanks or just to extend a smile to someone who could use one". On special occasions like birthdays, Michelle sometimes splurges on a US$5 ticket.

BEVAN READ Lori Janes scratched off the lotto ticket she'd just won at her company's white elephant gift exchange last week, unaware that what was underneath would change her life (file photo).

"She's always had a giving heart," Janes told The Post. "If you're having a bad day, the next day, you'd have a lottery ticket on your desk. If it's your birthday, you're going to have a lottery ticket on your desk. This is just kind of her thing."

But Michelle almost bailed on that plan, too. Her go-to spot for scratchers was packed, and she was itching to get to work. She waited it out. When Michelle got to the front, she asked for a US$10 Christmas-themed ticket, but the store was sold out. She "settled for the uglier one" - the black-and-gold Hit the Jackpot ticket - and headed to work.

"The one that I ended up winning on was the one that she really didn't want to buy, because fate guided her to get black and gold," Janes said.

And Janes wasn't gunning for the lottery tickets, she said. (In the white elephant gift exchange, participants draw a number for their turn in line. When their turn comes up, they have the option of either choosing a gift that hasn't been revealed, or "stealing" a gift someone else has already opened, leaving that person to choose in the next round (and sometimes to steal it back).

Janes had drawn No 4 at the start of the exchange. She chose to open a new gift instead of stealing one of the three that had already been opened. She was happy with her haul, a US$25 gift card to TJ Maxx, one of her favourite stores.

"I'm like, 'Oh, I'm so excited!'" she remembered saying.

Her excitement was short-lived.

"One of the girls who's a hygienist here . . . said: 'Lori, don't get too attached to your gift card. I'm going to steal it.'"

True to her word, she snatched it when her number came up, leaving Janes giftless and on the hunt. Surveying the landscape of already-opened gifts, she spotted something she never would have bought for herself.

Janes pounced. The tickets were now safely in her hands, off-limits after being nabbed the maximum number of times. Co-workers pushed her to start scratching.

Things started out well. Her first US$10 scratcher revealed a US$50 prize. A US$3 ticket scored US$10. Eventually, she made it to the $10 Hit the Jackpot scratch-off, which she had saved for last. After she revealed the first US20,000 prize, Janes, having seen prank lottery videos on the internet, turned to Michelle.

"I'm like, 'This isn't a joke, right? These are legit tickets?'"

Michelle assured her they were real.

After Janes scratched off cash prizes ranging from US$5000 to US$20,000, her co-workers busted out a calculator to determine a total - until one of them said she could use the Kentucky Lottery's app to scan the ticket. When she did, Janes' total prize popped up.

Shaking, sweating and red-faced, she FaceTimed her husband. She convinced him she'd won big and, because she was in no state to drive, asked that he come pick her up. They drove about 32km to the Kentucky Lottery's headquarters near downtown Louisville, where officials confirmed the prize and cut them a cheque.

Janes and her family plan to pay for their cars and the college education of their daughter, who's finishing up her first semester at the University of Kentucky.

The day after winning, Michelle and her husband took the Janeses out to lunch to celebrate their jackpot. They cried together. After all those years of trying to brighten people's days by slipping them lotto tickets, Michelle had finally helped someone hit it big.

"'We just think this is the most awesome thing that you got this, and you can use this with your family,'" Janes recalled her saying.

It was Michelle's moment as much as it was Janes'.