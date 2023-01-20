The rising cost of toilet paper has affected many New Zealanders – but what’s at the bottom of the situation?

According to Kim Calvert, Country Manager for Cotton Softs, there are three reasons prices have soared.

“The big two are the increased pulp cost affecting the cost of paper, and then the freight cost or the cost of getting the raw material to New Zealand were early drivers too – they were very significant record costs.”

In addition, Calvert said the cost of labour has “risen substantially,” due to worker shortages.

READ MORE:

* Budget v Brand: How much New Zealanders could save on food

* Quilton toilet paper no longer available in New Zealand after manufacturer closes down

* Automatic lids and self-cleaning: Are these next gen toilets smarter than us?



Cotton Softs manufactures and distributes Cotton Softs, Paseo, AquaWipes, EarthSmart, Cute & Co, Tuffy and Livi range of paper products.

“The shortfall in labour has affected our ability to turn on our factories,” said Calvert.

unsplash Why is toilet paper so expensive?

Prices have been slow to come down, despite consumer pressure, as freight costs have remained especially high.

“We’ve not been able to pass on all of the cost increases immediately,” said Calvert, “there is usually a lag.”

The pulp and paper industry was continuing to see record high freight prices, even as shipping costs fell in other industries, he said.

Calvert also attributed the high cost of pulp to surrounding suppliers, who have been passing on their costs.

123rf Freight prices being at record highs has affected the cost of toilet paper in New Zealand.

He also noted the rising costs had lead to a limited choice of products available on shelves for Kiwi consumers.

To date, Cotton Softs factories in New Zealand have been running at three-quarter capacity.

ABC Tissue, which supplies supermarkets with Quilton and Savers toilet paper brands, ceased operations in Auckland in October 2021.

“It’s basically due to the cost of manufacturing in New Zealand, due to the shipping and the pulp coming from other countries,” Pak n Save New Plymouth owner Peter Melody said at the time.

But Calvert said costs could potentially reduce in a few months’ time.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel as we see the situation resolve – we think we should be able to get our factories back up and running normally in the coming months.”