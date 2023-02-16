Why you shouldn't be using fabric softener

Fabric softeners might smell nice and feel soft, but when it comes to a soft, fluffy, and long-lasting wardrobe, they’re not the best solution.

That’s because the softener leaves a residue, known as “scrud”, that makes fabrics greasy, according to Consumer NZ Test Product Writer Erin Bennett.

“They don't wash your clothes, and they can actually leave a waxy residue,” Bennett told Stuff.

Bennett said that popular fabric softeners are more damaging than people would believe.

“If you’re using fabric softener, you’re leaving your clothing slightly coated and less absorbent.”

The use of fabric softener to fluff up your towels is tempting, but this is where the solution can be potentially the most damaging because it leaves a coat on them that builds up gradually.

“If you’re using them on your towels, that is why they’ll absorb less water,” Bennett explained.

When materials become drier and less absorbent over time, they present more of a fire hazard.

In fact, Consumer NZ notes that certain flame-resistant fabrics, such as those in certain children’s pyjamas, are more flammable after being coated in softener.

There is also the environmental impact to consider when adding more potions to your wash.

Stuff’s Forever Project Editor, Sarah Heeringa, identified that the palm oil content of many fabric softeners takes a big environmental toll.

“Conventional fabric softeners typically contain all kinds of nasties. Palm oil is obviously a big baddie due to it being a driver of deforestation and destruction of orangutang and other wildlife habitants,” Heeringa said.

“Other common ingredients include fragrance, preservatives, cationic surfactants (soaps or detergents where the hydrophilic, or water-loving, end contains a positively-charged ion). These all add to the pollution load of grey water - and extra cost to you when doing your laundry.”

To achieve the full fluffy effect on your wardrobe, there are other, more eco-friendly ways of getting that soft feeling.

An alternative to softener is white vinegar, which is much cheaper. Bennett also suggested either fluffing your towels before you hang them out to dry, or running them on a quick five-minute clothes cycle in the dryer for the same effect.