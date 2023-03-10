ChatGPT may not be perfect, but it's proving a faster learner.

COMMENT: Can AI software deal with everyday life admin? Could it message my boss to say I’m running late to work? Congratulate friends on their milestones? Reply to my mum’s text messages?

For a day – I tried, testing its accuracy and usefulness. This little experiment raised gigabytes of existential questions – would I start to lose basic social skills if I started to use AI as my personal assistant? Is that even ethical? And what if my colleagues and social circle prefer JonnyGPT to the real thing?

Before AI bots come for all our jobs, I wanted to put them to work. Here’s what my day using the AI open language model looked like.

9am

Logging into another day as a culture reporter at Stuff, I need some story ideas. .

I’m spat out a long list that includes stories like: "The Rise of K-Pop: Exploring the Global Phenomenon”, "The Power of Minimalism: How Living with Less is More", and "The New Age of Gaming: The Booming Business of Esports.”

My efforts to tweak this list and make it more current are all in vain – the software only gathers data harvested prior to September 2021, so this is as topical as my stories are going to get. Maybe it’ll be more useful when it comes to my correspondence than my creativity.

Stuff AI gets bashful about its journalistic potential

9.30am

Going through my work and personal emails, I start to fire off prompts into the AI interface – answers to my sources, my editors, family members, and the pharmacy. It works magnificently.

Finally, here was something that could process the vast, unfiltered chaos of my life, and make it all cohere.

For those of us allergic to texts, prone to “do not disturb mode”, or simply suffering from anxiety, it’s a powerful tool to have in your pocket.

The chatbot was able to manage my brain dumps with prompt, cogent messages that made my morning run measurably easier.

Stuff AI tells my boss that I will be using AI as my PA.

10.30am

I get a message saying I’ve used up my prompts for the hour; in other words, it’s 10.45am and time for AI to have its morning tea.

Once it’s back up and running, it provides me with tonnes of useful material. Suggestions on where to have dinner with friends tonight (AI fancies Mexico Britomart, Jervois Steakhouse, and Depot), spot-on answers to basic tenants’ rights questions that I have (even wording the reply back to my landlord), and advice on what supplements I should be taking (it tells me to stay away from Vitamin E and iron tablets for now).

Stuff ChatGPT drums up a well thought-out meeting agenda.

To prepare for a story next week, I ask it to set a meeting agenda between me and Stuff’s Food Editor.

But ChatGPT goes one step further – writing a well-crafted, stylised, and balanced draft story based on what we discussed in the meeting.

At this point on our internal Slack channel, we all start to panic.

11.45am

I will be live blogging the Oscars next week, and want to understand what the official odds are for each Best Picture frontrunner.

Alas, I run into ChatGPT’s outdated hard-drive again.

No matter, I think, perhaps it would be more interesting to have the AI create its own Best Picture frontrunners? Certainly – it comes up with the following, coming soon to the metaverse near you:

"Shadows of the Mind" - Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, "Blood and Ashes" - Directed by Quentin Tarantino, "A Sinner's Redemption" - Directed by The Coen Brothers, "The Piano Player" - Directed by Jane Campion – each with their own logline and official synopsis.

Can I trademark these?

Stuff Letting my editor know my stories are on time - in iambic pentameter.

12.15pm

Soon, I started to see the sparks of true invention - the kernels of creative ideas that were the result of terabytes of processing power (consider: ChatGPT’s song in the style of ‘Folklore-era’ Taylor Swift wishing a colleague good luck for her interview).

Ask it to respond to a client in the rhythm of a Bob Dylan song? The answer, my friend, is blowing in the digital wind.

1pm

It’s lunchtime, but I have more work to finish. Can ChatGPT suggest some healthy snacks to keep me going through the afternoon? Sure – my AI friend suggests I stock up on fresh fruit, nuts, hummus and veggies, or cheese and crackers.

2pm

It’s been a busy day, and I feel bad for keeping my personal assistant so busy. I ask it to tell me a story about my day using AI as my personal assistant. I receive the chilling story below:

“The journalist soon found that relying solely on the chatbot had its drawbacks. While it was great at completing simple tasks quickly, it lacked the human touch that is often needed in journalism. The chatbot could not interpret tone or nuance in the way that a human assistant could, and sometimes its responses felt a bit robotic.”

Stuff My AI asks for leave in the most cringeworthy way imaginable – in the style of an Elon Musk tweet.

2.40pm

For the last hour I’ve been pinging through various questions around story ideas (“why do we hate the sound of our own voice?”), and general admin issues (“please write a message to my boss updating her on my progress with the following...).

At times in the day, I felt like Frankenstein, trying to work away at improving my monster.

Stuff Thoughts on this year's Paris Fashion Week collections

The interface for ChatGPT remembers your previous interactions (until you refresh the screen) allowing you to build and tweak things without having to repeat yourself.

But there’s no faking chemistry, and whenever ChatGPT stalled (which was fairly often, or whenever I navigated away from the screen into another tab), we would have to start again. Our romance was over – again and again and again.

3.30pm

I’m ashamed to admit that there are people next to me in the office that I’ve never really spoken to. They work in motoring, and I famously can’t remember where my petrol cap ever is.

Thankfully, my AI would be better than me at a cocktail party and has some good conversation starters:

"Hey, did you see the latest episode of Top Gear/Grand Tour? What did you think of it?" "I noticed you've got a sports car. Do you get much chance to take it out for a spin? What's your favorite driving road?" "Do you have a favorite car from your childhood? I used to love the [insert car model] when I was growing up."

5pm

I thought AI would sort my life. Not so. Its suggested messages to contacts were clunky and cold, the correspondences to my friends felt a little creepy, and the less said about its attempt at Snoop Dogg lyrics the better.

But for other things - things that we usually need a human’s professional services for - it was harrowingly accurate. Legal advice, dietician tips, meeting agendas, or whole news stories all appeared in seconds.

With all the time it’s saved me, there’s so much I can do. Like worry about what comes next.

May the revolution be swift and peaceful.