Who is E. Jean Carroll? The writer whose trial named Donald Trump as a sexual predator

US media say prosecutors presented evidence of the payment, made in the same year that adult film actress Stormy Daniels was paid.

Warning: This story discusses a trial involving rape.

In her 2019 memoir, US writer and Elle columnist E Jean Carroll first revealed an alleged assault by former US President Donald Trump in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman department store.

On Tuesday, nearly three decades later, a nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded Carroll US$5 million (NZ$7.9m) in compensatory and punitive damages, finding Trump liable for battery and defamation.

Trump had denied ever meeting Carroll, previously stating that “she’s not my type”.

So who is Carroll, the woman whose explosive claim, and legal victory, might alter the course of the 2024 election?

READ MORE:

* Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias

* 'Donald Trump raped me', writer tells jury in lawsuit trial

* Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women



A trailblazing journalist

A former Elle Magazine advice columnist, beauty queen, and daughter of the Midwest, Carroll was a darling of the literary scene of 70s New York, courtesy of her frankly spoken columns on sex, relationships, and love.

Renowned for her “Ask E Jean” column, Carroll also wrote for Saturday Night Life and Rolling Stone, attending a circuit of influential writers and cultural critics in the glitzy heyday of print media.

Seth Wenig/AP E. Jean Carroll, walking out of court after Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing advice columnist in 1996.

The New York Times credited Carroll with “helping to shape the advice column genre and voice, inspiring modern-day iterations.”

Candace Bushnell, whose Sex and the City column inspired the hit series, was also a fan.

"She was the coolest woman journalist around – daring, had a ton of guts, and was as funny as the guys. There really wasn’t and isn’t anyone else like her,” Bushnell told USA Today.

For nearly three decades, Carroll’s signature brand of plain-spoken tough love gained her legions of adoring readers.

Marked by an irreverent wit and progressive tone, she worked for Elle right up until 2019 – when she was fired following her allegation of rape against the then-President.

Where is she from?

Carroll was a former Indiana beauty queen, winning a Miss Cheerleader competition that helped to fund her university education through scholarship.

She grew up in the Midwest, the eldest of four children, before attending Indiana University.

But Carroll was kicked out of her sorority, Pi Beta Phi sorority, for a Playboy article she wrote about the sorority rush.

Arriving in New York as a fresh graduate, covering Fran Lebowitz for the cover of Outside magazine, she stayed in the city and never looked back.

"I had jeans, cowgirl boots, a fringe jacket, a couple of shirts,'' she told USA Today. "And that's it."

What was her accusation against Trump?

"I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen," Carroll said in court. "He lied and shattered my reputation, and I am here to try to get my life back."

Carroll described the encounter during the trial, saying that Trump “shut the door and shoved me up against the wall” when they were in Bergdorf Goodman.

“I was confused. I laughed,” Ms Carroll said.

She said she pushed Trump back but he “thrusst” her into the wall again.

Next, she recalled that Trump pulled down her tights, and inserted his fingers into her vagina.

“It was extremely painful,” Carroll stated. “It was a horrible feeling. He put his hand inside me and curled his finger. As I sit here today, I can still feel it.”

When asked if she screamed for help or told Trump to stop, Carroll said, “I’m not a screamer. I’m a fighter.”

From there, Carroll said that Trump began to rape her.

“I wonder why I walked in there, to get in that situation... I’m proud to say I got out of there,” Ms Carroll.

What was the response to her accusations?

Carroll was fired by Elle Magazine after accusing Trump of rape in the Bergdorf Goodman department store near Trump’s Fifth Avenue home in 1995 or 1996.

"This is a fraudulent & false story," Trump said on his Truth Social website.

In a statement, Trump denied the incident, writing: “I’ve never met this person in my life.”

But the New York Magazine article that first excerpted Carroll’s memoir was accompanied by a photo of Trump and Carroll together at a party in 1987.

He did not testify in his own defence.

What was her case against Trump?

In 2022, New York state’s Adult Survivors Act came into force, which gives sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for assaults that took place years ago.

The law permitted Carroll to file a second lawsuit (her previous lawsuit had stalled in the courts) in November 2022, accusing Trump of rape and of defamation by denying the assault took place.

This second lawsuit seeking damages and an apology has now

That second lawsuit – seeking damages and a retraction of his denial – has now played out in a New York court.

Carroll pushed back tears as she described her “extremely painful” rape.

Now, Carroll has had her day in court. It took the jury just under three hours to reach their verdict. As the jury read it out, Carroll held hands with her lawyers. As a civil case, the verdict has no criminal implications for Trump.

“I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth,” Carroll said in a statement.