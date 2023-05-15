World's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday

Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, was born on his family's farm in Conqueiros, Portugal, on May 11, 1992.

Three months after being crowned the oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records, a Portuguese dog named Bobi this week celebrated his 31st birthday.

A purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo born on May 11, 1992, Bobi celebrated his birthday with at home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Bobi’s owner told Guinness World Records that the bash featured “more than 100” guests, many of which flew in from foreign countries to celebrate the good boy.

Bobi’s owner noted that his four-legged friend, who only eats human food, was served up local meats and fish, while entertainment was provided by a dance troupe.

In the aftermath of getting named the oldest living dog ever in February, Bobi’s owner said the dog has become a local celebrity, with worldwide fans travelling to Portugal for a chance to meet Bobi.

“We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi,” the dog’s owner said. “They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.”

Despite the pressure that comes with his newfound fame, Bobi is reportedly in good health.

“There were a lot of pictures taken, and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him,” Bobi’s owner noted.