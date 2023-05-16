‘Why am I at a courthouse?' - The long process for gay TV reporter to become a dad

The Human Race is proudly brought to you by Elevit.

WARNING: This story is about a podcast covering topics that will be upsetting for some, including miscarriage, stillbirth and infertility. A range of organisations can help. For support around miscarriage and stillbirth see wheturangitia.services.govt.nz. For support with fertility visit fertilitynz.org.nz.

Arrun Soma and Jake Vollebregt made headlines with their big gay, Christian-Hindu, civil wedding – but after buying their first home and getting a couple of dogs, they knew that something was missing.

They wanted to start a family but knew it wouldn’t be straightforward. They were open-minded as to how that family might be formed, exploring fostering, adoption and surrogacy.

“It was actually about having a family, no matter how that family was made up,” Arrun tells The Human Race podcast. “Our benchmark wasn’t, ‘we have the right body parts, we can make a baby’, it was ‘there’s going to be genetics from elsewhere anyway’.”

Their friend Lacey came forward and offered to be their surrogate, but they all agreed she would not also provide the egg. Instead, they approached their friends Alice and Dee - via Facebook Messenger.

“We kinda cold-called them to be honest, it was really difficult,” Arrun says. “It’s the kind of conversation we would have had in person … but we didn’t want to catch them by surprise.”

The Human Race podcast series is about the challenges many Kiwis face when trying to have babies. It shares stories of resilience, heartache and hope, to provide comfort and community to those walking an often lonely road.

For Arrun and Jake, finding those willing to help them try to create a baby proved to be the easy bit – the expensive, time-consuming and complicated fertility and ethics committee process was still to come.

Stuff Arrun Soma and Jake Vollebregt are the guests on the new episode of The Human Race podcast.

New Zealand surrogacy law as it currently stands has been strongly criticised and there is a bill before parliament to amend the legislation. But both Arrun and Jake are in full support of some parts of the process.

“I found the counselling was really good and we got a lot out of it,” Jake explains. “They asked a lot of challenging questions that you’ve got to think about because they have long legal ramifications if you don’t.”

Being vetted by police and Oranga Tamaraki was something that initially sat less comfortably, but they took the approach that they were willing to do whatever it took.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jake cradles newly born Niko soon after Lacey gave birth in hospital.

They have only praise for their social worker, who took her role of acting in their child’s best interests to heart - writing the court report with the expectation that their son would later read it.

“We had to adopt [our son] Niko from Lacey and her husband,” Arrun recalls. “When we were walking into the courtroom at the Family Court, that was the one moment when I was like, ‘why am I at a courthouse for a bubba that I have in my arms and we are decent, decent parents’.”

Listen to Arrun and Jake's full story on episode six of The Human Race via the audio player above, or click here. The Human Race, a co-production between Stuff and Wabi Sabi Media, is hosted by Nadine and Dan Higgins.