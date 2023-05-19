Jade Jagger arrested with male friend and held overnight in Ibiza

Jade Jagger has been arrested in Ibiza on suspicion of assaulting a police officer following an altercation in a restaurant.

The daughter of Sir Mick Jagger and his first wife, Bianca, was detained overnight with a male companion. She is reported to have scratched an officer and sworn at police, saying: “You have to respect me,” during the incident.

Police were called on Wednesday night (local time) to reports of a man “making trouble” inside La Oliva restaurant in Ibiza Town, according to El Mundo, one of Spain’s largest newspapers.

The restaurant’s management called the police, the newspaper reported, claiming that the man was aggressive towards staff and customers.

Jagger’s companion emerged from the restaurant and allegedly attacked police, before being arrested. A video purporting to capture the incident showed eight officers on the scene, with four of them restraining a man on the ground.

According to The Olive Press, a newspaper for British expats in Spain, the man swore at the officers and said: “You are being racist.”

“At that moment, Jade Jagger came out of the restaurant to defend the man, lashing out at the officers and assaulting, scratching and insulting a policewoman,” the El Mundo newspaper reported.

Spanish media outlets reported that Jagger was under the influence of alcohol.

A witness told MailOnline that the man had been behaving erratically before his arrest, reportedly buying a designer dress for more than €2000 (NZ$3460) as an impromptu gift for a waitress.

They also claimed that Jagger told police: “You are just arresting him because he is black.”

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Jade Jagger with Verona Pooth and Wolfgang Lippert in Munich in 2013.

Jagger, 51, was photographed in London last month strolling hand in hand with a new partner, identified by one publication as Anthony Hinkson, a Barbadian entrepreneur.

She split from her husband, Adrian Fillary, in 2021 after nine years of marriage. They have a seven-year-old son, Ray, while Ms Jagger has two grown-up daughters, Amber and Assisi, from her relationship with the artist Piers Jackson.

Two months ago, Jagger announced that she was making changes to her life. She told her followers on social media that she was stepping away from her jewellery business, which she set up in 1996.

“I think it will bring new light, new love and new opportunities. Thank you to all that supported me,” she wrote, adding: “Change is good.”

Her next post was shared a week ago, announcing that she was in Ibiza.

Home in Ibiza

Jagger made her home on the island in the late 1990s. In an old interview with The Telegraph, she explained: “I was looking for utopia, somewhere to start my adult life with my children,” and somewhere “where I would find the hippie side of me”.

After her marriage, she moved to the quieter, neighbouring island of Formentera.

In her younger years, Jagger occasionally made the news for wild behaviour.

In 2007, she was accused of disturbing fellow first class passengers on a Virgin Atlantic flight to New York, by drinking and carousing with friends.

At the time, her spokesman said: “Jade has a fear of flying and often has a drink before she boards a flight to calm her down. While she had fun with her travelling companions, she did not realise her talking and laughing would cause offence and regrets causing any disruption.”

A spokesman for Jagger did not return requests for comment about the incident in Ibiza.