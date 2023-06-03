What The Casketeers stars want for their funerals after 17 years as tangi directors

Francis and Kaiora Tipene tell Simon Bridges what they've learned in 17 years as funeral directors.

After 17 years of being funeral directors, The Casketeers stars Francis and Kaiora Tipene are uniquely placed to comment on what they want at their own tangi, when the time comes.

The stars of the reality TV show about their Auckland funeral homes tell host Simon Bridges on the latest episode of Stuff podcast Generally Famous they often discuss what will be done to their bodies.

And those preferences often depend on who passes away first.

“We often have these conversations, and it's quite normal between us,” Kaiora says. “One day, it might be burial and then the next day we go on to cremation. Now I hear we’re in the mausoleum,” she laughs, referring to her husband’s ever-changing mind.

Ultimately though, they’re happy to let their tamariki decide, to avoid adding stress in a time of grief.

“After everything I've seen and experienced, I don't think it's fair for me to say ‘I want this’,” Francis says.

“Because the kids, if they don't fulfil it, they'll be traumatised, [saying] ‘I didn’t fulfil my father's wish’.”

The couple have five sons together with a daughter on the way.

Adds Kaiora: “One thing that we have learned through this is that it's to allow them to make those decisions.”

To listen to the full interview, in which the couple also discuss how they use humour at tangi and Kaiora’s ‘sneaky’ ploy to find the gender of their new baby, use the audio player above or click here.

