Five wild things to buy with a $33 million Lotto win

With a 25m pool, private jetty, tennis court, four bedrooms, three lounges, and three bathrooms, this villa overlooking the Sandspit marina is what design dreams are made of.

With a single ticket winning the $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, we take a slightly wild look at what could be bought with the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch, and was the ninth multi-million dollar Powerball prize to be won in 2023.

With a win like that, you could buy so many things, including:

A Big Mac for every New Zealander outside of Auckland

With an average McDonald’s Big Mac burger costing $8.80, such a massive Lotto win could purchase 3.8 million of them – enough for one for every New Zealander that doesn’t live in Auckland.

You would be providing 7.6 million beef patties, almost 11.4 million buns and close to a billion calories. Now that’s a feed for the people.

Alternatively, if the Lotto winner is secretly an Aucklander, they could buy two Big Macs for every person in the Super City.

Denis Ivanov/Dreamstime/TNS The Lotto powerball winner could buy 3.8 million Big Macs with their winnings – and they should. (File photo)

A whopping 45 metres of a Wellington cycleway

The cost of Wellington’s Ngauranga to Petone cycle and walkway has ballooned up to $311m for a 4.5 kilometre path.

Say you’re a keen cyclist, and you’re just itching to liberate the road network from cars, with your Lotto earnings you could fund the construction of a whopping 45 metres of the cycleway project.

Breaking the cost down, that would cost you just $7333 per centimetre of cycleway, totally worth it.

How long it might take to build that 45m section is another question...

Waka Kotahi Plans for the $311m Ngauranga to Petone cycleway, which the Lotto Powerball winner could fund a small chunk of.

A fleet of luxury jet skis

Perhaps you’re sick of conventional land travel and would prefer to take to the seas, well how about a fleet of 755 luxury Kawasaki jet skis.

With in-built speaker systems, rearview cameras and supercharged engines, this would be no ordinary jet ski fleet but possibly the greatest this country has ever seen.

Just imagine the fun you and your horde of jet ski buddies would have, bringing noise pollution and elitist vibes to holiday hotspots around the country.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Buying copious amounts of jet skis is a great way to burn through millions of dollars.

Bail out Victoria University

There’s been plenty of attention on the struggles facing the tertiary education system in recent times, one institution which is in particular strife is Victoria University of Wellington.

The university has announced cuts to both courses and staff as they try to recoup a $33m deficit.

Luckily, with your Lotto winnings you can generously bail out the struggling university to ensure students have the right to learn Greek and Latin.

A cliffside mansion

If you’re looking to invest those winnings in real estate, you could definitely go worse than purchasing this Matakana mansion with an estimated value of $5m.

TradeMe This luxurious home on the market in Matakana has million on million dollar views overlooking the Sandspit Marina.

Probably the most sensible option on this list, the mansion boasts a 25m swimming pool, private jetty and a tennis court.

It even overlooks the Sandspit Marina, where you could house your trusty fleet of jet skis.

Your wildest dreams

Share your vision for how to spend $33.5 million in comments below.