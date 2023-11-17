This week's best celebrity looks returned to the red carpet

The SAG-AFTRA strike is over and, after 118 days away Hollywood’s stars wasted no time getting back on the red carpet.

Hitting the promotional trail again, some drew dressing inspiration from the characters they’ve been portraying, but others took the opportunity to mark out their own brand of style.

Others, like Emily Ratajkowski, took their self-promotion to the pavement, snapped away from the step and repeat but in outfits just as carefully chosen.

See all the looks worth talking about below as the Ensemble team pick out the best celebrity outfits from the past seven days.

Best method dressing

I have Elizabeth Debicki face blindness and am forever confusing her with Succession actor Caitlin FitzGerald but there is no mistaking the sartorial inspiration behind the outfit she wore to the premiere of season six of The Crown.

Debicki, who plays the Princess of Wales in the series, wore an exact replica of Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ last season on the show and liked it so much she picked out this similar off-the-shoulder style from Bottega Veneta. - Tyson Beckett, Ensemble journalist.

Best press tour

I don’t know why they had to revisit the Hunger Games movie franchise with the prequel The Hunger Games - The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, but I forgive the Hollywood greed because it’s given us Hunter Schafer’s divine press tour wardrobe.

Styled by Dara Allen, it’s been a parade of jaw-droppingly good Fashion (capital F) looks: a golden Prada bra and skirt combo based on a 2009 look, a Schiaparelli crocheted, hand painted and embellished ‘puzzle’ dress, an Alexander McQueen gown dripping in silver sparkle, and this Margiela ensemble that’s serving with all layers, from the veiled newspaper headpiece and oversized bow jacket down to the navy sparkly heels. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor

Best business casual

What do you wear to buy a fashion magazine? If you’re Karlie Kloss, described by The Cut as a “model-turned-entrepreneur and essential proxy to the billions of the Kushner estate” and have just announced you’ve acquired i-D Magazine from Vice Media Group you go with low slung jeans, paired with a business shirt and trench coat from HommeGirls, a womenswear brand that takes cues from menswear. – TB

Best new 80s

There were a lot of terrible gowns at the Baby 2 Baby charity event, one of those red carpets that somehow manages to attract a random assortment of celebrities. With its busy floral, bustier, padded shoulders and gathered hemline, this 80s-inspired Balmain dress from Zoe Saldana could have gone wrong, but in the sea of stuffy gowns, she looked cool and, somehow, modern. – ZWA

Best hat

Last week in the office during a conversation about hats, the Ensemble team realised none of us, nor the people that sit in our vicinity, think we have heads that suit wearing hats. We all need to get over this hang up because as Emily Ratajkowski proves here: A statement hat is an outfit in and of itself. I hope that’s fake fur though.- TB