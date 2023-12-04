Husband of disgraced parenting Youtuber, Ruby Franke, files for divorce

The husband of disgraced parenting Youtuber Ruby Franke has filed for divorce, months after she was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Kevin Franke, who shares six children with Ruby, filed a petitionfor divorce in Utah, US last week, along with a domestic relations injunction that prohibits the couple from harassing each other, The Independent reported.

The injunction also forbids committing domestic violence against each other or their children or belittling each other to their children. The order is effective until the divorce is finalised, or the petition is dismissed or dissolved.

Franke’s lawyer told Today.com in October that although the couple had been separated for 13 months, it was not his client’s wish.

“Kevin did not want to be separated. He wanted to work through concerns as a family. There was never any formal, written decree of separate maintenance or separation agreement. The separation was under terms proscribed by Ruby and Jodi Hildebrandt,” Franke’s lawyer Randy Kester said.

moms_of_truth/Instagram Ruby Franke with her partner on her Instagram account

Ruby, 41, and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, 54, were charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse in September after their arrests on August 30 at Hildebrandt's house in the southern Utah city of Ivins.

The pair were arrested after Ruby Frankes’ 12-year-old son escaped and ran into their neighbour’s house – with open wounds and duct tape wrapped around his legs – asking for food and water. Five other children were found in Ruby Franke’s home.

Ruby Frankes rose to popularity with her YouTube channel 8 Passengers in 2015, during what was a popular period for parent-based vlogging.

However, her lifestyle blog began to raise alarm bells for viewers due to her strict parenting style.

One time, in response to her boys play fighting, Ruby Franke threatened them with losing “their privilege to eat dinner”. She and her husband took away one of their older child’s bed for seven months – the boy was made to sleep on a beanbag.

Ruby’s husband had denied any knowledge of the alleged abuse and was not living with her or children at the time of the arrest.