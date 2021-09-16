How to grow capsicums

Capsicums or sweet peppers are the milder-tasting members of the chilli family.

Capsicums or sweet peppers are the milder-tasting members of the chilli family. The bright fruit bring glamour to your garden, coming in red, yellow, orange, green, white or purple; plus will add subtle sweetness to salads, pastas and Mexican bean mixes.

Sow & grow

Sow seeds: August to September in all areas

Transplant seedlings: November to December in all areas

Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Harvest: 10-16 weeks from sowing seed

Good for pots

Get started

Sow capsicum seed indoors in trays in late winter and early spring. This heat-lover needs warmth to strike reliably, so use a heat pad (or your heated bathroom tiles!) or keep trays in a very warm spot indoors.

You can also raise the temperature by making a mini hothouse: just cover the seed tray with a plastic bag and seal (remove it as soon as seedlings appear).

Established seedlings or larger-grade plants from garden centres can be planted outside in November and December.

Step-by-step

Sow capsicums in trays filled with moist seed-raising mix. Cover with about 10mm of soil.

Expect germination in 10-14 days.

When seedlings have two or more true leaves, repot into larger individual pots, but keep them in a warm spot in the light until it’s warm enough to plant outside.

When transplanting into garden beds, space larger plants about 50-60cm apart; and more compact cultivars 30-50cm apart. Rows should be 50cm apart.

Growing tips

Give capsicums a sunny, sheltered spot and add compost, sheep pellets and fertiliser to the soil before planting. Once they get going, they’ll continue fruiting right into autumn, so if you live in a region where the weather gets cold in autumn, grow in pots (at least 25cm deep), as when the weather cools down at the end of summer you can move them against a north-facing wall or into a sunny conservatory.

Water capsicums deeply once or twice a week; inconsistent watering can result in leaf and flower drop. Capsicums in pots will need to be watered every day from mid-spring.

Stake capsicums when planting so the skinny and brittle stems can support the fruit.

When flowers appear, side dress with tomato food. Repeat once or twice while the plants are fruiting. They will also benefit from fortnightly feeds of liquid fertiliser. Nearly all capsicum fruit starts off green, then slowly changes colour as the season gets hotter. Snip the fruit off with secateurs rather than pulling it off. Picking regularly will encourage the plants to produce more fruit.

If you want to save seeds, leave a fruit to go wrinkly then scrape out the seeds before drying them on a piece of paper towel and storing them.

Capsicums can be treated like perennials in frost-free areas, as they will die down in winter but produce new growth in spring.

Standout varieties

Want large capsicums for stuffing? Grow ‘Californian Wonder’ which produces 12cm-long red peppers. ‘California Wonder Golden’ also produces large peppers, all of them yellow, or try the even bigger ‘Giant Bell’.

‘Purple Beauty’ is one of the most prolific purple capsicums, producing up to 12 fruit on each 45cm plant. ‘Jingle Bells’ produces golf ball-sized mini capsicums in a range of colours and the fruit is great for pickling, stuffing with cream cheese or feta, or putting into lunchboxes for snacks.

Troubleshooting

Sap sucking aphids, thrips and mites can all be problems, especially in hot weather or if the plant has been allowed to dry right out. Hose the pests off regularly or squish with your fingers; and ensure the plants are watered regularly.

