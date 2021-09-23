Lemongrass growing guide

Lush lemongrass is from the tropics, but with care, grows here too.

How to grow lemongrass

In Southeast Asian cuisines, lemongrass is most commonly used to flavour savoury dishes. To get the most out of the plant, do it the traditional way – smash the bulb with the back of your cleaver or knife to bruise it, then peel away the tough outer leaves. You could also use the tough stalk as a skewer or tie a few stalks together to use as a basting brush.

Sow & grow

Transplant seedlings: September to December in all areas

Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Harvest: 16 weeks from transplant

Get started

Spring and summer are the best times for this aromatic tropical perennial to establish. And while you can indeed buy lemongrass seed to sow in spring, it is altogether much quicker and easier to start with a division from an established clump, or buy a seedling from a garden centre.

Step-by-step

• Divide an old clump of lemongrass in summer, when plants are growing strongly. Use a sharp spade.

• To propagate from a cutting, cut a stalk and put it into a glass of water. Change the water daily. Roots will start forming in a week. After 3-4 weeks, the roots will be strong enough to support the plant in the soil.

Use the stalks to add a suble lemony flavour to savoury dishes.

Growing tips

Remember that lemongrass is a native of the tropics. It likes full sun and lots of water. Having said that, it is also fairly drought-tolerant but is much happier when well-watered – do provide excellent drainage though, especially in winter.

Plants in the ground will grow taller with fatter stems than those in pots. Shelter them from strong winds.

In warmer areas of New Zealand, plants can successfully overwinter and last for years, so it’s well worth putting in some effort to care for them. Although frost-tender, in cooler climates they can be grown in containers and moved to a greenhouse or conservatory over the winter months.

Feed with a high-nitrogen fertiliser when in active growth during spring and summer. Allow transplanted clumps to bulk up for at least a couple of months – longer, if you can be patient – before harvesting.

123RF/Stuff Lemongrass (left) and citronella (right) both belong to the genus Cymbopogon. Citronella has magenta stalks.

Standout varieties

West Indian lemongrass is easily confused with citronella, and they are both commonly called lemongrass. Cymbopogon citratus (edible lemongrass) has a bulbous base stem with a purply-mauve tint and rarely flowers. Cymbopogon nardus (citronella) has a more even stem with a magenta shade, and it flowers in spring.

Troubleshooting

Generally pest-free, although mealy bugs may infest old, crowded clumps, so divide every few years.