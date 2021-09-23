What to do in the garden this week

Once you’ve found a pair of secateurs that fit your hand perfectly, here’s how to stop them being mislaid.

Hang onto your tools – reader tips to keep your favourite tools from getting lost

Last week I shared my sad tale of losing a favourite pair of secateurs, and you were quick to respond with your strategies for keeping tools safe.

Use a pouch. I never put down my secateurs and lose them any more. They never fall from my back pocket as they used to as I am in the habit of putting them in my pouch. I now use them for a lot more things than I did previously. Jason Kenna, Porirua

Tie a coloured string to the handle. Lyn Webb, Amberley

I use a brand with red handles which I find easier to locate if they go astray. Marie King, New Plymouth

Buy tools with bright orange handles, so they’re not easily lost in the garden. Yvonne Moore, Nelson

I always paint mine with bright orange tail paint from the cowshed, and they are much easier to find in the garden. Viv Honnor, New Plymouth

Don’t put your cutters in the boot with the green waste when you are heading for the dump. I heard a ‘clonk’ when I emptied a bag of green waste at my local refuse station. On searching my car boot it dawned on me that my favourite cutters had gone down the large hopper. Very fortunately for me, it was not busy that day and mine was the only rubbish down the shoot. The attendant kindly abseiled to the bottom and retrieved my cutters. Rosanne Fisher, Nelson

Stick Fluro duct tape around the handles, so they show up easily in your garden trimmings. I found an old rusted lost tool and vowed to Fluro on all my equipment. It’s helpful if you go and help out in a working bee too, because you know which tools are yours. Tina Steunebrink, Hamilton

Tie a length of fluorescent flagging tape to the tool, so it will be more visible when you drop it or mislay it. It’s cheaper than adhesive reflective tape and has multiple other uses such as marking where you have planted bulbs or tying to stakes which could be a hazard. Wear a gardening hand tool pouch tied to your waist, so you can slip each tool in the pouch when you have finished using it. Just make sure tools do not fall out of the pouch when you bend over. Or carry a utensil caddy with you when you are gardening to put your tools in. Karin Wiley, Wellington

Make friends with a metal detectorist. Someone will help you if you ask The NZ Ring Finders Group. Chris Allan, Alexandra

My “go-to” for lost things is Saint Anthony. A genuine and sincere plea in his ear will likely find your special snips! Annette Johnstone, Point Wells

SWAVO/123RF/Stuff It’s maddening to lose the spring out of a pair of secateurs.

Even more frustrating than losing your favourite secateurs is losing the spring

They’re impossible to find if they pop off in the garden and the secateurs are useless as the opening mechanism no longer works.

Avoid the problem like Gretchen Holland from Nelson who says, “Don’t buy the ones with silly springs.”

Or take a tip from Maggie McDonald from Karitane who’s come up with the ultimate solution to prevent lost springs.

“I have been gardening for over 45 years and apart from losing secateurs, my biggest bugbear is losing the spring and then not being able to find it. Why they have them so loosely attached beats me!

This tip works for me. I drop a bit of superglue onto each end of the spring, and so far this has worked a treat with no lost springs for over three years.”

123RF STOCK PHOTO/Stuff Spring is here and can I say, at last! What a wet, cold and miserable winter it has been over much of the country. But spring is here, so sow root crops such as carrots, beetroot, turnips, parsnips and swedes direct; sow peas, spinach, silverbeet and lettuces (in trays or direct, as you prefer); and start more trays of tomatoes, capsicums, eggplants and chillies too, although keep these heat-lovers inside for now. You can also plant celery (do it soon so it can take maximum advantage of spring's moist soil: if it's growing over a hot dry summer it will become bitter and stringy), asparagus, salad greens; onions, spinach and silverbeet seedlings too.

Veges to sow and transplant now

We’ve had some beautiful warm, spring days but don’t be lulled into thinking there’s no more bad weather to come.

Sow tomatoes, capsicums, chillies, eggplants, courgettes, pumpkins, broccoli, cabbage, and cucumbers but keep your seedlings undercover as it’s still too unsettled for them to be safe outdoors.

If you are sure you’ve had your last frost, you can direct sow carrots, beetroot, parsnips, swedes, leeks, peas, lettuce and silverbeet outdoors. Plant asparagus crowns and potatoes and transplant celery and salad green seedlings.

Maayke de Ridder/iVerde/Stuff A perennial border in summer.

Feed your flowers

Remember to feed your perennials and flowering shrubs as well as the vege beds.

Spread fertiliser twice a year – in spring and again in late summer. Feeding in spring is the most important. It gives your perennials and shrubs an extra boost as they burst into new growth for the coming season. The autumn fertiliser top up gives the plants strength before slowing down or going dormant over winter.

Organic fertilisers like sheep pellets, well-rotted manure and compost improve the soil as they slowly break down releasing nutrients gradually as plants require them. Slow-release fertilisers (look for those formulated for flowering plants and ornamental trees and shrubs) ensure that all the major nutrients and trace elements are available for healthy growth.

Don’t over fertilise (check the packaging for the correct doses) and avoid high-nitrogen plant foods. You are aiming for sturdy, healthy plants not a lot of lank, green foliage that will attract pests and flop about in the wind.

Do not fertilise when the foliage is wet; if the fertiliser sticks to the leaves, there is a risk of leaf burn.

Give the beds a thorough weed too and spread mulch. It will help retain the soil moisture and slow down the return of the weeds.

How to use mulch and why you should.

ALAN TROTT / NZ GARDENER/Stuff A hanging basket of tuberous begonias are spectacular when in full bloom.

Sprout and plant begonia corms

You get a lot of bang for your buck from tuberous begonias – months of dazzling blooms for not much fuss unless you are aiming for perfect plants to show off on the competition bench. Look for tubers at garden centres or shop online (NZ Bulbs, Bulbs Direct) for a better selection.

New bulbs and those you’ve saved from last year need to show small pink shoots before planting out. Encourage sprouting by placing the tubers in a tray of very free-draining mix (fresh potting mix with up to 40 per cent added vermiculite, pumice or coarse sand) in a warm place – bottom heat can speed things up in cooler areas.

Once the tubers have “budded up” with new sprouts they are ready to plant. Roots will grow from the top and sides of the tubers, so they need to be planted about 5cm deep to be sure the roots are covered. I use weighty terracotta pots because I like the look and top-heavy plants are less likely to topple over. Plastic pots do, however, have the advantages of not drying out so quickly, they’re lighter to carry around and easier to clean thoroughly. Trailing begonias are superb in hanging baskets too.

Don’t overwater – wait till the mix feels dry on top before watering. Mine stay outdoors year round but in colder areas wait till well after the last frost before moving plants outside.

Erect varieties need staking. To avoid damaging the roots and tubers it is safer to put the stakes in place at planting time.

BARBARA SMITH/Stuff Sprouting begonia tuber.

Gardening by the moon

Plant root crops on September 24 and 25. The rest of the week is the barren period when the moon is in its last quarter. Prune any fruit trees that missed out last month but don’t plant.

Gardening by the maramataka

It is the month of Mahuru or Whiringa-ā-nuku. If you live in the northern part of Te Ika-a-Māui (North Island), then your environment has a warmer winter period so a faster return to suitable soil and air temperatures for most plants. Crops that need chilling might not do so well but others that love the warm soils will prosper.

Further south, the incremental warming of the soils and air temperatures is evident by the behaviour of the seasonal trees as they whakapuāwai or begin to blossom; tarata in the north, kōwhai in the central regions leading to tī kōuka further south.

The colder regions present some spectacular flowering of introduced trees and bulbs with many natives being inconspicuous until summer. But the native biology, bees, birds and insects give us the telltale signs of spring through their renewed activity and move to prepare for their young.