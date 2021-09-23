What's on? Gardening events from north to south

Updated September 23, 2021

Please contact event organisers before attending events as cancellations due to lockdown levels may occur after publication.

September – North Island

Tauranga Orchid Show CANCELLED

Massed display of flowering plants, growing advice plus repotting and kokedama demonstrations, plants for sale, cash-out available. Tauranga Racecourse. taurangaorchids.wordpress.com. 10am-4pm. September 24-25

Matakana Permaculture Hui POSTPONED

A series of events set in and around Matakana on the last weekend of September. Workshops, talks, networking, and tours of local permaculture properties and businesses. Permaculture aims to create a better life and a better world through care for the earth and its inhabitants. More info: permaculturemahurangi. Postponed from September 24-26 to October 29-31

Manawatu Orchid Society Spring Show

Community Leisure Centre, Ferguson St, Palmerston North. Free entry. Contact 06 357 6789. 10am-4pm. September 25-26

Hamilton Bonsai Club Show POSTPONED

High quality bonsai on display, with bonsai trees, pots, tools and wire for sale. Hamilton Gardens Pavilion. Entry $5, under 12 free). EFTPOS available. 9am-4pm. Postponed from September 25-26 to October 30-31

LONGBUSH COTTAGE/Stuff Longbush Tulip Festival, Wairarapa, September 25-26, 2021.

Longbush Cottage Tulip Festival

A celebration of the majestic tulip and the return of spring. Over the past five years, thousands of tulips have been planted throughout the garden; this year saw some 2300 bulbs from 35 varieties planted. 1023 Longbush Rd, Carterton, Wairarapa. Tickets $10 at the gate. longbushcottage.co.nz.10am-4pm (or by appointment). September 25-26

Ikebana Exhibition. CANCELLED

Demonstrations and displays of Japanese flower arrangements. Eden Garden, 24 Omana Ave, Epsom, Auckland. edengarden.co.nz. Sat 10am-4pm, Sun 10am-3pm. September 25-26

Tūpare workshop: Spring fling

Learn the basics of inner city gardening. How to pot plants and create eye-catching displays at home. trc.govt.nz/gardens/whats-on/. 10-11.30am. September 26

October – North Island

Bay of Islands Orchid Society Spring Show

Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Road, Kerikeri. Entry $4. Contact Lex 09 401 7141. Fri 9.30am-4.30pm, Sat 9.30am-3.30pm. October 1-2

Taranaki Orchid Society Spring Show CANCELLED

Highlands School Hall, Coronation Av, New Plymouth. 06 753 2367. October 2-3

Wellington Orchid Society Show

Displays, plants and accessories for sale. Re-potting demonstrations: 11.30am and 2pm, both days. Walter Nash Centre, Taitā, Lower Hutt. Entry $3, under 12 free. 10am-4pm. October 9-10

BROMELIAD SOCIETY OF NZ/Stuff Massed bromeliads on display at the 2020 Bromeliad Fiesta.

Bromeliad Society of NZ Spring Sale and Display

Mt Eden War Memorial Hall, 489 Dominion Rd, Balmoral, Auckland. Free entry, free parking. Contact Diane Timmins 027 605 7537. 9am-3pm. October 16

Matangi Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

Trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, vege plants, cakes, produce, raffles, morning teas. Eftpos available. Matangi Hall, Tauwhare Rd, Matangi. 9am-12pm. October 16

Taranaki Garden Festival. Taranaki Garden Festival

Experience glorious gardens and events at New Zealand’s biggest spring celebration. gardenfestnz.co.nz. October 29-November 7

Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival

More info: taranakigardens.co.nz/. October 29-November 7

Mary-Jo Tohill/Stuff Daffodils in bloom at Weatherstons Brewery near Lawrence.

September – South Island

Brewery and Daffodils site, Lawrence, Otago

Ruins of an old brewery provide a stunning backdrop to 25 acres of 150-year-old daffodils featuring unique heritage varieties, spectacular woodland garden walks, vintage rhododendron forest and waterfall. For bus tour bookings, please message Facebook/weatherstonstrust. Open Fri, Sat and Sun, 10am-4pm. September 17-October 10

North Otago Horticultural Society Spring Show and Orchid Display. CANCELLED

Scottish Hall, Tyne St, Oamaru. Contact Reg 03 434 5575, rwmep@farmside.co.nz. Sat 1-4pm, Sun 10am-4pm. September 25–26

October – South Island

Winton Garden Club Spring Flower Show CANCELLED

Displays, plant stall, orchids, raffles, refreshments. Memorial Hall, Meldrum St. Schedules at Winton Mitre 10. Entry $5, children free. Contact Joan, 03 236 8211 or Daphne, 03 236 7852. Fri 2-6pm, Sat 9am-3.30pm. October 1-2

PLANTS 4 U @ RAKAIA

Great selection of many varieties of plants. Something for all gardeners; experienced and beginners. Stalls of preserves and produce. All undercover. St Andrews Presbyterian Church Main Highway. contact dottsknights@gmail.com. 9am-1pm. October 2

Lincoln Envirotown Workshop: Backyard Composting

Compost is one of nature’s best mulches and soil additives, and you can use it instead of commercial fertilisers. Lincoln Envirotown Community Gardens (behind the Maternity Hospital). Gold coin donation. lincolnenvirotown.org.nz/event. 10.30-11.30am. October 2

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff View the magnificent native border at Broadfields during the Ellesmere Spring Fling, October 3.

Ellesmere Spring Fling

Garden tours, stalls and more. Broadfield Garden, 250 Selwyn Rd, Christchurch. Proceeds to Community Care Lincoln. Tickets $20, children free, from Eventfinda or Community Care 03 325 2007. 11am-4pm. October 3

Mahoe Reserve Working Bee

Come along and join us to look after your reserve! Please wear closed toe shoes, gloves and eye protection. Mahoe Native Reserve, Boundary Road, Lincoln. LincolnEnvirotown.org.nz/event or call Sue 021 100 1009. 2-4pm. October 3

Alpine Garden Society Spring Show NEW DATE

At Botanica Expo. Canterbury Floral Art designer of the year, Daffodil, Alpine and Woodland shows, botanical drawing display. Demonstrations: floral art, hypertufa trough construction, trough planting, crevice gardening, tool sharpening and use, houseplant tips and propagation. Food and lectures. Lincoln Events Centre, Christchurch. info@nzags.com, nzags.com. Postponed from September 11-12. New date: One day only.10am. October 9. (If necessary due to lockdown requirements, the show will be postponed again to October 30.)

Southland Herb Society Spring Festival of Herbs

40th Anniversary. Displays, sales, competition, plants, crafts, preserves, raffles. The Blind and Low Vision Centre, Queen’s Drive, Invercargill. $5 entry includes a Devonshire tea. southlandherbsoc@gmail.com. Sat, 10am-4pm, Sun, 10am-3pm. October 9-10

Bountiful Backyards Festival. Riverton

How to trade lawns for veges, fruit and berries. Make your section more productive and save on food costs. sces.org.nz. October 9-10

Lincoln Envirotown Workshop: Veges 101

If you know next to nothing about growing vegetables, but would like to get started, this workshop is for you! Lincoln Envirotown Community Gardens (behind the Maternity Hospital).

Gold coin donation. Contact Ruth Wood. 021 074 3905, ruth.wood@xtra.co.nz, lincolnenvirotown.org.nz/event. 10-11.30am. October 16

St Andrews Church Blenheim Garden Tour

Self-conducted tour of very different and interesting gardens. Refreshments, plants and produce stalls. Tickets and programmes can be purchased from St Andrews Church Office (9am-12pm) from the beginning of October, please phone 03 578 7119. Tickets can also can be purchased from garden Centres, and Creswells, Blenheim (cash sales only). 10am-4pm. October 16-17

Motueka Garden Trail

Self-drive tour of stunning gardens throughout the Tasman District. Weekend pass $20. Contact 021 892 320, facebook.com/motuekagardentrail. October 16-17

Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden Rhododendron Day Plant Sale

Large variety of plants prepared by Botanic Garden staff, as well as stalls from plant nurseries and associated garden products. Dunedin Botanic Garden Upper Garden Car Park. Proceeds go towards projects in the garden. 9am-1pm. October 17

STEWART TAYLES/LEITHFIELD GARDEN/Stuff Visit an historic country village for the Leithfield Garden Tour, October 23-24

Leithfield Garden Tour

Visit 17 gardens in historic Leithfield 44km north of Christchurch. Floral art, demonstrations of kokedama, magic moss vases, bonsai, painting. Tickets $25, seniors $15. A fundraising event for the historic Leithfield library. More details: facebook.com/leithfield public library. 10am-4pm. October 23-24

Selwyn Trap Library

Come and see us for trapping advice and free trap hire on the last Saturday of every month. Lincoln Farmers & Craft Market. traplibraryselwyn@gmail.com, Facebook: Predator Free Lincoln 10am-1pm. October 30

Lincoln Envirotown Workshop: Starting & Maintaining a Worm Farm

Turn your organic waste, such as kitchen scraps, into rich fertiliser for your garden in the form of worm castings and worm tea. Community Gardens (behind the Maternity Hospital). Gold coin donation. Contact Ruth Wood. 021 074 3905, ruth.wood@xtra.co.nz, lincolnenvirotown.org.nz/event. 10.30-11.30am. October 30

Timaru Horticultural Society Plant Sale

Outside the Community Lounge, Caroline Bay, Timaru. Contact Maureen 03 688 0640. 1-2.30pm. October 31