Oh no! My camellias are covered in flowers but they don't look healthy

We inherited some camellias with beautiful flowers in the garden of our new house. I’ve never grown camellias before, but I don’t think the leaves should be yellow. What should I do to keep them healthy?

Sharon Moore, Waipukurau

You are right to be concerned. If the leaves start to turn yellow it is a sign of stress in a wide range of plants, including camellias. Plants may be lacking nutrients or water, growing where there’s too much sun, or infected with pests or diseases. The degree of yellowing and the patterns of yellow marks on the leaves give clues to what’s ailing the plant.

In this case, the camellias could do with some TLC as they are lacking nutrients and showing the signs of magnesium deficiency. Give them a dose of Sequestron (sometimes available as Sequestrene) or Yates Leaf Greener. These products contain magnesium chelate which is easily taken up by plants. Don’t overdo it. Follow the directions on the packet.

If you can't get hold of Sequestron or Leaf Greener because your garden centre is in lockdown, use Epsom salts (magnesium sulfate) which are usually available at supermarkets and pharmacies as they have other uses apart from gardening. (Add some to a basin of warm water and soak your feet after a long day’s work in the garden – bliss!)

Again don’t use too much. Dissolve 2 tablespoons (30ml) of Epsom salts in 1 litre of garden and water in around the root zone. For plants in pots use a more dilute solution of 1 teaspoon of Epsom salts to 5 litres of water.

Sprinkle some sheep pellets and / or slow release fertiliser around the camellias and mulch with whatever material you can lay your hands on (grass clippings, bark, compost, shredded hedge pruning etc.) Make sure the mulch doesn't actually touch the trunk of the camellias. Leave a 5-10cm gap so the trunk isn't constantly moist which could lead to fungal infections and collar rot.

Give a dose of Sequestron, Leaf Greener or Epsom salts to daphne, rhododendrons and gardenias too. These plants need an acidic soil. If the soil is too alkaline they can’t access the trace elements they need. Water the leaves and the root zone thoroughly, but not in direct sunlight on a hot day, to avoid burning.

