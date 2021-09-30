Grow your own salsa verde

Tomatillos are similar to tomatoes in growth habit and are closely related to cape gooseberries, with the same papery husks which split when ripe. Use for making salsa verde.

Sow & grow

Sow seeds: September to November in warm areas; October to December in cooler areas

Transplant seedlings: November to January in warm areas; December to February in cooler areas

Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Harvest: 13-17 weeks

Good for pots

Good for beginners

Get started

Tomatillos need warmth and a long growing season. In warmer areas, sow seed in containers in a sunny spot in spring, with seedlings planted outside 4-6 weeks later. In cooler areas, sow seed in a greenhouse or similar 8 weeks before the last expected frost, planting seedlings out only when ground has warmed up.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Give tomatillos plenty of warmth, water and food so they flower and set fruit quickly.

Step-by-step

Sow seed 6mm deep into containers of seed raising mix, firm gently and water lightly.

Place container in a warm, sheltered spot and keep moist.

Germination takes 7-14 days.

Plant out seedlings when they have 2 or 3 sets of leaves. Place them 70cm apart.

You need at least two plants as tomatillos are not self-pollinators, but they’re very productive, so three is plenty for most households.

For containers, use standard potting mix with extra compost added.

Growing tips

Tomatillos like a sunny, sheltered position in fertile well-drained soil with plenty of moisture in dry weather, particularly if grown in containers.

Give young plants an occasional liquid feed, but not too much or leaf growth will overtake fruit yield.

Flowers should appear in spring and early summer, and are pollinated by bees.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Tomatillos are rarely seen at the supermarket, your surest source of supply is to grow your own.

Standout varieties

‘Grande Verde’ is a heavy cropping heirloom variety with large bright green fruits. ‘Toma verde’ matures early, and is also a prolific cropper. It and the heirloom variety ‘Purple’ both produce very sweet, large fruit.

Troubleshooting

Protect young stems and leaves from slugs and snails, and ensure there’s good air movement between plants to reduce fungal diseases which can develop in mid-summer, particularly if your soil is not free-draining.

Aphids and whitefly can be a problem, hose off regularly to prevent them building up.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Tomatillo salsa.

Salsa verde

Makes about 1 cup.

Ingredients

4 green tomatoes or tomatillos or 340g can tomatillos, drained

3 fresh jalapeño chillies, deseeded, or 10 slices of pickled jalapeños

½ onion, chopped

¼ cup chicken stock or water

juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup chopped coriander

Put the tomatoes or tomatillos in a food processor, together with the jalapenos, onion and the stock or water. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper then pulse until smooth. Transfer the salsa to a saucepan and bring to the boil then simmer for a few minutes. Remove from the heat, taste and season with lemon juice then set aside to cool before serving. When ready to serve, stir in the chopped coriander.