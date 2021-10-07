Munching on a juicy cob of sweetcorn slathered in butter is a summer treat and it’s easy to grow your own.

Sweetcorn growing guide

You can find sweetcorn in a variety of colours and sizes. This is a great crop for beginners because the seeds are large and easy to handle, and sweetcorn’s speedy growth can provide near daily entertainment, as well as an edible harvest that is absolutely delicious when boiled, roasted, grilled or charred.

Sow & grow

Sow seeds: September to December in warm areas; September to October in cooler areas

Transplant seedlings: October to December in warm areas; November to December in cooler areas

Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Harvest: 14-16 weeks

Good for beginners

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Sweetcorn.

Get started

In all areas, you can start sweetcorn in trays indoors in early spring. In warmer regions you can start sowing direct or plant seedlings from mid-spring to early summer. In cooler regions keep sowing in trays inside until the end of spring and plant seedlings from late spring until early summer.

David Alexander/Stuff Plant sweetcorn in blocks to aid pollination by the wind.

Step-by-step

Instead of going for a straight row of sweetcorn, sow them in blocks. Corn is wind-pollinated, with the pollen (from the tufts at the very top of the stems) drifting down to land on the silky tassels below.

Sow two seeds in each hole, 10mm deep, 15cm apart. Double sowing means the stronger seedling can be kept (the frugal gardener may like to plant it elsewhere).

If conditions don’t suit sowing direct, sow in trays of seed raising mix and keep inside a warm spot. Seed will germinate in 7-10 days.

Growing tips

If you want to grow bigger, better corn cobs, put in the groundwork. Give this crop a sunny spot, that’s out of the wind. Sweetcorn appreciates a rich soil and good drainage. Prepare the soil before sowing with compost and sheep pellets and a generous scattering of nitrogen-rich fertiliser.

Water generously and regularly, and weed gently as sweetcorn has shallow roots. Mounding up soil around the base of the stalks will also help protect them from being blown over.

When the stalks hit waist height, feed again with nitrogen-rich fertiliser. As soon as the silky and pollen-laden, brush-like flowers appear, crank up the water supply until the cobs are plump. A good soaking twice a week is better than a sprinkle every day.

LYNDA HALLINAN / GET GROWING/Stuff It's fun to grow cobs of heirloom multi-coloured corn varieties such as 'Painted Mountain', 'Glass Gem' and strawberry popping corn.

Standout varieties

Corn varieties are split into early maturing varieties, such as ‘Early Marika’ (ready in 80-90 days), and traditional main croppers, such as ‘Florida Supersweet’ (90-110 days). ‘Super Sweet NZ Yellow’ (100-105 days. You could follow up early croppers with a block of a later-maturing variety to extend the harvesting season.

The Kiwi classic sweetcorn has to be two-toned ‘Honey N Pearl’. But for something different, try the gorgeous multicoloured heritage varieties. They aren’t sweet but can be roasted on the barbecue, popped for popcorn or used decoratively in autumn displays. Each ‘Glass Gem’ plant produces three to five cobs, none of which have the same pattern of colours. ‘Painted Mountain’ not only produces rainbow cobs but the plants come in a range of colours, featuring dark red, green or orange stems – and the same is true of the tassels.

‘Silver Platinum’ is a New Zealand heritage corn with exceptionally sweet white cobs. The foliage and stems are streaked purple, which makes for an attractive plant.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Sweetcorn ‘Popcorn’ This is a superior mushroom-type corn with large kernels that pop into ball- and mushroom-shaped flakes. The plants themselves are sturdy with dark green leaves. Seeds are available from Egmont Seeds.

Troubleshooting

Strongly growing, healthy plants resist pests, so ensure good drainage and nutrition to encourage plant health. Sweetcorn can’t handle frost, so wait until the risk has passed and the soil has warmed up before planting. Protect newly sown beds from birds or they’ll scratch up all your seed.

Gappy cobs missing regular rows of plump kernels are due to poor pollination, and should be avoided if you plant in blocks. Possums, pūkeko and rats have been known to help themselves to cobs, so a physical barrier might be required for a good crop.