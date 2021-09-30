What to do in the garden this week

My best crop in spring is weeds

I am pulling out mountains of them and turning them into mulch and compost.

Small weeds without flowers, bulbs or perennial roots get dropped where I pull them out. Where they would be visible at the front of the beds, I tuck weeds into the mulch layer or add shredded clippings on top to keep things tidy.

Bigger weeds – and how a waist-high sow thistle appears in a bed that I weeded only a week ago mystifies me – get chopped up and added to the compost heap. My cold compost heap is cooking along nicely with lush, green, spring weeds layered with dry leaves and shredded hedge clippings plus a sprinkle of dolomite and sheep pellets as other animal manures are hard to come by in suburbia. Find out more about hot and cold composting here.

Fathen, chickweed, nightshade, spitting cress scrambling fumitory, cleavers, small grasses and speedwell can all be treated this way as long as they don’t have seeds. Don’t do this with any weed that can resprout from small pieces like tradescantia; or regrow from root fragments like docks; or those with bulbs like oxalis.

NZ Gardner/Nelson Mail Codling moth larvae damage (pictured) is easily identifiable, both from the trails of brown waste (frass) inside the fruit, and the exit holes in the skins.

Can you beat codling moth?

What’s worse than a worm in an apple? Half a worm! Don’t wait until harvest time to find that your apples are riddled with nasty brown holes and yucky cores where codling moth larvae have been in residence. Now is the time to take action.

Codling moths are mostly known for their contamination of apples, but they can also feed on pear, walnut, apricot, peaches, plums, cherries and chestnuts.

It's during blossom time that the codling moths mate and lay eggs that hatch larvae that tunnel into apples. Once they have eaten their way inside the fruit, the little larvae are sheltered and can’t be reached by sprays so if you want to deal with them, start doing so now.

Codling moths can fly and mate and lay eggs anytime between blossoming (now) and harvest in autumn but usually peak once to three times a season. In the Waikato, the main peak is at about 80 per cent blossom fall. Areas north of Auckland typically have a second population spike around November while further south it can be just a long stretch of activity.

WIKICOMMONS/SLAUNGER/Stuff Avoid codling moth problems later. As soon as your apples start to blossom, hang pheromone traps to attract frisky male moths. Remember the traps are not a control – they just let you know when to spray. Keep an eye on them and when you have caught a dozen moths, spray with an anti-caterpillar spray such as Yates Success or Organic Caterpillar Control. You need to target the larvae before they eat into the apples! If you have dwarf trees, try shaking tomato dust over them.

Pheromone traps (available from your garden centre) attract male moths. This is great for monitoring when the codling are flying and active, but ineffective as a control as a male can mate many times and a mated female can lay 200 eggs. Count the number of dead moths each week and, when it hits a dozen or so, start your spraying regime. The larvae are vulnerable for about a week to 10 days from mating until they’ve burrowed inside an apple.

Young caterpillars are very susceptible to the codling moth granulosis virus (CMGV). This is highly specific to the codling moth, not even attacking its close relative, the Oriental fruit moth. NZ Gardener Waikato regional contributor, Sheryn Dean found that spraying CMGV with Madex 3 (from horticulture supply stores) every 10 days from late October through November practically eliminated codling from her trees in one year.

Less specific but also as effective is Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk) sold at garden centres as Organic Caterpillar Biocontrol. This targets all caterpillars, the good ones and codling, but is a cheaper option.

LUCKYSHOE / 123RF/Stuff Leave courgette seedlings on the windowsill until Labour Weekend.

Veges to sow and transplant in October

In northern and warmer frost-free areas sow brassicas, broad beans, carrots, lettuce, radishes, silverbeet and spinach.

Down south or in cooler inland places sow beetroot, brassicas, broad beans, silverbeet, spinach and peas.

In all areas wait until Labour Weekend or later to sow dwarf and climbing beans, cucumbers, courgettes, eggplants and pumpkins direct.

In all areas transplant lettuces and plant potatoes. From Labour Weekend onwards, transplant capsicums, courgettes, cucumbers, chillies, eggplants and tomatoes. Protect from cold, wind, heavy rain, insects and birds depending on your local conditions.

SALLY TAGG/NZGARDENER/Stuff Sow mesclun in trays for a crop of mixed salad greens.

Plan your Christmas menu

If you want to wow the family with homegrown salads over the festive season, it’s time to get planning and planting.

I know from experience that aiming to have everything perfectly ripe on Christmas Day is impossible and it is all too easy to end up with a glut when all your visitors have gone.

It is better to plant successively over several weeks so at least something will be ripe for the big day. You’ll also be covered for other seasonal entertaining, family meals and impromptu bring-a-plate get-togethers.

Handy salad ingredients to have in the garden to sow now are snowpeas, spring onions, beetroot, spinach and lettuce of many colours. Mesclun, rocket and coriander can also be planted now, but you’ll need to continue to follow up with more successional sowings as those planted now could well be eaten way before the festive season.

Supplied/Stuff Harden off seedlings before planting them outside.

Tough love for seedlings

Plants exposed to wind and rain are sturdier than those coddled inside away from drafts. There’s even a special word for it – thigmomorphogenesis is the response plants make in response to physical stimuli. Stroking your seedlings will replicate the effect of a windy day and produce the same effect.

Preparing seedlings for the harsh reality of life outdoors is called hardening-off. Spring weather Is very changeable – balmy and still one day and freezing rain and wind the next. Seedlings need to be tough enough to cope so their growth isn’t halted.

Shift punnets to a sheltered spot outside so the plants are exposed to sunlight and air movement.

Start with just a few hours each day, then pop them back under shelter. Gradually increase the daily exposure until they’re ready for transplanting. Keep inside if there’s an especially cold or stormy period.

Even after hardening-off, newly planted seedlings still need protection – perhaps a cloche during stormy weather or shade in particularly hot or windy conditions.

Be just as careful with seedlings from the garden centre too. They’ve been grown in perfect nursery conditions and may not be ready to fend for themselves.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Nip off the first flowers off cuttings. You want the plant's energy and resources to go towards a strong root system and bushy structure rather than flower and seed production.

The kindest cut for cuttings

Check cuttings often. Don’t let them dry out but don’t overwater or let them sit in a puddle either. If any die or look unhealthy remove them, so disease isn’t transferred to other cuttings in the same container.

Regularly check the bottom of the pot for roots. Once roots appear or the cuttings are growing strongly with several sets of new leaves it’s time to transfer them to individual containers.

Lift and separate the cuttings and plant into a clean pot with fresh potting mix. I find a standard plastic plant label is just the right size for transplanting which is handy because it’s ideal to label the pots as you go. Trust me – you may think you’ll remember which salvias are purple and which are white, but you won’t after they've been moved a couple of times.

It’s very exciting when cuttings throw out long stems and rush into bloom. But harden your heart and nip them back hard. Cut stems at a node, so two new stems will grow and the plant will grow sturdy and compact.

Nip off the first flowers too. You want the plant’s energy and resources to go towards a strong root system and bushy structure rather than flower and seed production.

123rf Turn your weeds and clippings into compost.

Gardening by the moon

Weed and cultivate soil to produce a fine tilth on Friday and Saturday. Sow more carrots and parsnips on October 3 and 4. For the rest of the week plan your to-do lists for the fertile period starting on October 9.

Gardening by the maramataka

Kōanga (spring) has arrived. Whiringa-ā-rangi is the fifth month of the maramataka and the traditional time for final land preparation for crops.

The first week includes Whiro, the night following the new moon. Whiro (the night of October 8th) is not considered a good moon for garden activity as it is too dark, but the days that follow represent a period to return to the garden.

We should now be fully immersed in the emergence of spring following the flowering cues of specific trees and bushes such as the tī kōuka (cabbage tree).

Dr Nick Roskruge