How can I save my sick lemon tree?

What can I do for my Lisbon lemon tree? The fruit has brown marks on the skin and the leaves are going yellow then brown and falling off.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Basket of citrus fruit showing signs of verrucosis.

Brown warty marks on the skin of citrus fruit are signs of verrucosis aka citrus scab.

It's unsightly, but the quality of the fruit inside is not affected. If you want picture perfect lemons or lots of zest for cooking, spray with copper oxychloride – up to four times a year is generally accepted to be within organic guidelines. If you're just after the juice you can let it be.

Trees that aren't having to cope with other forms of stress are less likely to have a lot of verrucosis damage. Plant citrus trees in full sun, in free-draining soil rich in organic matter. Ensure that there is good air-flow around the trees. Feed your plants regularly with a citrus specific fertiliser and keep them well-watered during the drier months. Mulch well (leaving a 10cm gap between the trunk and the mulch to avoid collar rot) and reduce competition for food and water by removing weeds and grass in the drip zone.

Yellow leaves in citrus are not uncommon in late winter and early spring especially in cooler parts of the country. If the leaves are entirely yellow, this is usually just a natural process for the tree – most citrus trees are grafted onto Trifoliata or Flying Dragon rootstocks, which are deciduous on their own. Therefore when used as a rootstock in winter the roots stop taking up nutrition, leaving the evergreen part of the tree hungry for food.

Feeding citrus trees in winter is not effective as the deciduous rootstocks don't take up any food during the winter months. Now that it’s spring, feed with citrus fertiliser. Feed again in summer and autumn.

On the other hand, margined or mottled yellow leaves are a symptom of specific nutrient deficiencies.

Iron deficiency: veins remain green and the leaves fade from pale green to pale yellow or white.

Zinc deficiency: yellow patches in the centre of the spaces between the veins. New leaves are small and narrow, growing very close together.

Magnesium deficiency: older leaves turn yellow from the outer edge.

