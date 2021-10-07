What to do in the garden this week

Find room for a row of cheerful sunflowers

Sunflower seeds can be sown from August until January (when soil temperatures are between 10°C and 30°C), and take between 50 and 100 days to flower, depending on the variety – the skyscrapers obviously take a tad longer than the littlies so should be sown in spring and early summer whereas you can keep sowing and planting cute dwarf varieties till early January.

Sunflowers like good soil as well as the next plant, but will get by in surprisingly mean conditions. However, they are far less forgiving when it comes to sunshine. They need lots of it – and not just for growth. Sunflowers are heliotropic, meaning their flowers follow the sun from east to west, so consider this carefully when planting.

Sunflowers have long, inquisitive roots and are best sown direct; if you raise them in trays and then transplant them, even carefully, it knocks a good foot off their height. If, however, you live in a windy location, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it saves staking the lanky types such as ‘Giant Russian’ (Egmont Seeds) and ‘Skyscraper’ (Kings Seeds), which can otherwise tower up to 3m and 5m tall respectively.

Sow seed about one knuckle deep, or buy a punnet of them from your garden centre. They look stunning planted en masse, which is another reason to sow them direct as it saves you the tedious task of transplanting them all.

Protect seedlings from snails, slugs and birds. Water them regularly but don’t be too fussy as sunflowers are relatively drought tolerant.

READ MORE:

* Twelve simple rules for success with seeds

* How to grow...sunflowers

* Organic & off-grid: The quarter-acre dream like you've never seen it before



YOTAM KAY / NZ GARDENER/Stuff Cucumber seedlings protected by a cloche.

Create your own microclimates

Plants respond to soil temperature more than air temperature, so summer heat lovers like tomatoes and capsicums are best nurtured inside for another month but hardier vegetables like celery, peas and cabbage can be planted direct and protected with a cloche or plastic cover.

Plastic juice or soft drink bottles, with the lid removed and bottom cut out can be repurposed and placed over individual plants. Three or four little bamboo sticks can make a frame to prop up a recycled plastic bread bag. Or more efficiently cover a whole bed with a large sheet of plastic (I’m still using the bag my couch was delivered in about 10 years ago), horticultural mesh or even microclima if there is still a chance of frost in your area.

Later in the season I replace the plastic with bird mesh which keeps white butterflies off the brassicas as well as stopping blackbirds taste testing the strawberries.

Black irrigation alkathene pipe makes perfect hoops to support the cover. An old hose can be repurposed to do the same job. Alternatively, wire hoops or fibreglass rods can be purchased to do the same thing, but I’ve found fibreglass does eventually snap. Anchor the sides down with soil, planks or bricks and clip the ends shut with clothes pegs for easy access. Whatever cover you use, it is also keeping the rain off, so remember to water underneath regularly.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Goodnature automatic rat trap.

Watch out for rascally rodents

A tunnel has appeared inside my compost bin – far too big for mice – rats must have found the smorgasbord of kitchen scraps to their liking even though I’m careful never to put meat or bread in the bin. Time to get out the traps. I use peanut butter as bait. Rats seek out chocolate too, but I’m not going to share my Whittaker’s Dark Ghana with any rodent.

A refillable bait station keeps poison bait secure, free of moisture and out of reach of children and pets. On my wish list is a self-setting rat Goodnature rat traps are the ones to choose if you’re squeamish or don’t want to check traps regularly. These gas-powered traps reset themselves and automatically send out a chocolate aroma to lure rats to their doom. If you’re after stoats, use a blood lure instead. There’s another Goodnature trap for possums.

Check that rats and mice aren’t going after seeds planted in the garden or in seed trays in your greenhouse. I cover freshly-sown seeds in the garden with chicken wire hoops. Cover seed trays with a pane of glass or pop them in a covered container overnight. It’s fiddly and time-consuming but worthwhile and is only for a week or two until the seeds sprout.

Find more tips for keeping your garden free of rats here.

PIXABAY/Stuff Leave your watering can sitting in the sun to warm up a little before applying the contents to tender young seedlings.

Feed your summer seedlings

Even in warmer parts of the country it is still a little too soon to plant out the summer heat lovers: tomatoes, chillies, capsicums, cucumbers, courgettes, pumpkins and eggplants unless you are prepared to coddle them under individual cloches. Seedlings transplanted into cold garden beds sulk and are often overtaken by those transplanted two or three weeks or even a month later.

But you could well have substantial seedlings raring to go already. It’s important not to check their growth in any way. If the weather and the temperatures mean you have to hold them back for a while, give them something to be getting on with, or they’ll fade and lose their drive to do their best.

Give seedlings regular doses of liquid fertiliser – purchased from the garden centre or homemade concoctions of manure, comfrey, weeds, seaweed, sheep pellets or compost steeped in water. Even grass clippings, steeped in a bucket of water, produce a nitrogen-rich plant food that boosts growth.

Leave foliar feeds sitting in the sun to warm up before applying – no small plant, newly introduced to the world, likes to be drenched in cold water. If you’re pouring liquid fertiliser onto the soil, the need to warm it first is not quite so essential.

Seedling trays don’t take up much room if they’re stacked on shelves.

Weed out the competition

Weed your nursery, if you have one, and if you don’t, consider how useful a propagation section of your garden might be. Multiplying what you have growing already is very satisfying and takes up very little room, especially if you have shelves you can use for pots of cuttings and seed trays.

At this time of the year, weeds will exploit the good-quality soil you’ve provided for your seedlings and cuttings if they get half a chance. Show them the door – or rather the compost bin or green waste collection bin – before they take over.

Divide and share perennial flowers and herbs

Split any dense perennial favourites and redeploy them elsewhere in the garden or in the gardens of friends. Hostas, sedums, goldenrod, achillea, Japanese anemones, daylilies, clivia, oregano, comfrey and many more are easy to divide. Overcrowded clumps thrive when thinned out and the best pieces are replanted.

It’s easy enough to do. Slice with a sharp spade blade into the crowns as they begin to produce top growth, or prise them apart with a couple of garden forks working back to back for leverage. A bit of rough treatment doesn’t seem to upset most of the vigorous perennials.

Hostas: why gardeners love them

Gardening by the moon

On Friday plan your to-do lists for the fertile period starting on October 9. For the rest of the week sow and transplant leafy crops. Sow out of doors if the soil temperature is sufficient – peas, bush and climbing beans and all the brassicas. Don’t prune.

Gardening by the maramataka

Kōanga (spring) has arrived. Whiringa-ā-rangi is the fifth month of the maramataka and the traditional time for final land preparation for crops.

The first week includes Whiro, the night following the new moon. Whiro (the night of October 8th) is not considered a good moon for garden activity as it is too dark, but the days that follow represent a period to return to the garden.

We should now be fully immersed in the emergence of spring following the flowering cues of specific trees and bushes such as the tī kōuka (cabbage tree).

At this time of year, it is not only plants that reawaken: insects and animals such as manu (birds) change their behaviour and provide us the impetus to get outside and prepare.

For summer crops, this is the time to open the ground, turn the soil to expose it to the warmth of the sun and to allow nature to assist in pest control. Birds will gravitate to feed on beetle and moth larvae.

In the very north, this month represents planting by the second week at latest. This timing will be later – maybe even next month – as you move south.

Soil temperatures matter and reading the soil through the return of new grass growth or emergence of spring weeds such as pōhue (convolvulus, native and introduced), huainanga (fat-hen) or amaranthus (morewhero) give a sure sign of the soil’s readiness to support spring cropping. Dr Nick Roskruge